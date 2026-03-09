Travis Kelce's Return: The Rewards and Risks for the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs roster will look a lot different in 2026. With free agency on the horizon, the Chiefs have made the right moves to free up cap space and now have $22 million at their disposal. This is invaluable for a team looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2025.

Trading away Trent McDuffie throws a wrench in those hopes, but it was a move that needed to happen in order for them to have financial flexibility. Another thing that threatens their success in 2026 is Patrick Mahomes ' road to recovery. The hope is that he'll be ready by Week One of next season, but that still isn't a guarantee.

A Franchise Legend’s Cloudy Future

NEWS: Travis Kelce is expected to return for a 14th NFL season this year, sources tell The Athletic.



However, it is uncertain if the TE will remain with the Kansas City Chiefs, as his representatives are expected to talk to multiple teams. pic.twitter.com/tAE4s40i44 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 8, 2026

Travis Kelce's future in the NFL wasn't guaranteed either, but it looks like he's going to come back for a 14th season. He will be a free agent, which means that he has no obligation to come back to the Chiefs. That would be a huge shock as he's spent his entire career under Andy Reid , but it may be time for the Chiefs to let him go.

Let's start with the reasons why the Chiefs should be interested in bringing back Kelce. The most obvious is that he's a future Hall of Famer, and this will likely be the final contract he's given in his NFL tenure. He could've retired as early as last offseason. Anything after that isn't guaranteed, and it would be a sensational story for him to be a one-teamer.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

He still has a connection with Mahomes, which will help him as he's coming back from injury. However, the reality is that Kelce shouldn't be on their roster in 2026. Simply based on this report, it looks like Kelce and his agents are looking for a legitimate contract, and not a team-friendly deal.

The Chiefs could use a significant chunk of their cap space to bring him back, but that would be coaching malpractice. His production has been declining, and they have three tight ends under contract until 2027.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kelce is a shell of his former self, and the question the Chiefs have to ask themselves is whether he's adding any value to their team in 2026. I think the answer they'll find is that he doesn't, and even if it'll be weird to see their franchise legend in a different jersey, good things must always come to an end.