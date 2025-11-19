Chiefs Defender Poised to Set New Career High in Week 12
The Kansas City Chiefs' defense has seen its rough patches from time to time this season, but at the end of the day, the unit has kept the franchise within striking distance. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's work is still highly respected, regardless of the inconsistencies from the Chiefs in 2025.
But amid all the inconsistencies, one player has had himself a career season, and is set to mark a new career high at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend when the Chiefs host the Indianapolis Colts. Safety Chamarri Conner, the former fourth-round pick from 2023, has found his footing in the NFL.
Conner's Production This Season
Through ten games played, Conner has collected 76 total tackles, which is one shy of his career high of 77 total tackles, which he set in 2024 through 15 games. Not only has Conner improved his game, but he's also done it in less time on the field, purely because Kansas City has not played 15 games yet this season.
Along with his 76 total tackles, Conner has 43 solo tackles, 15 shy of tying his career high, has one quarterback sack, which he got on Bo Nix right out of the gates in Week 11, and has 2.5 stuffs. He's yet to have a pass defended this season, but with his production in other areas, that can slide.
Coach Spagnuolo has alluded to the versatility Conner possesses for the defense earlier this season, and it's only continued since these comments.
Spags on Conner
- "He plays a nickel, then he goes back there and he plays safety. So for him to be able to do that and work with Bryan says a lot about Chamarri, and we value him and the fact that we can do both things with him. But I thought both those guys communicated and played really well in the game," Coach Spagnuolo said back in Oct.
All Conner has to do against the Colts this Sunday is collect two tackles, which he's done well all season long. His production this season has to have turned some heads within the organization, especially with free agency thoughts already creeping in for a general manager always trying to stay two steps ahead.
If the stats aren't proof enough of the strong season Conner is having so far, according to Pro Football Focus, the safety is first in forced fumbles with two and second in assisted tackles out of qualified safeties with 22.
