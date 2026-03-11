Every Pick the Chiefs Have in the 2026 NFL Draft

The National Football League offseason is in full swing. As free agency has officially started, teams are making moves to get better, and we are seeing teams losing players as well. That means teams will have to replace those players in different ways.

One of those ways is the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft that will take place in Pittsburgh next month. That is the time when we see teams get better with the draft picks they have, or we could also see teams make the wrong picks in the future.

Chiefs 2026 NFL Draft Order

#29 - Chiefs

Round: 1 (Round Pick: 29)

#40 - Chiefs

Round: 2 (Round Pick: 8)

#74 - Chiefs

Round: 3 (Round Pick: 10)

#109 - Chiefs

Round: 4 (Round Pick: 9)

#148 - Chiefs

Round: 5 (Round Pick: 8)

#169 - Chiefs

Round: 5 (Round Pick: 29)

#176 - Chiefs

Round: 5 (Round Pick: 36)

#210 - Chiefs

Round: 6 (Round Pick: 29)

The NFL draft is about getting the players for your future, as well as getting players that you believe could help you win now, if they are your picks from the top of the draft.

It comes down to doing your homework and knowing what players you need to fill in the holes you have on either or both sides of the ball. You want to take the players that your franchise believes in. And if they are there, you do not pass on them, because you could be regretting for years to come.

This is where general managers, scouts, head coaches, and front office personnel make their mark. This is where they could prove to their teams why they were brought in.

They are constantly looking at their draft boards and adding and taking potential prospects off the board. And remember, a lot of people around the NFL say, "It does not matter where you go, it matters where you go." That plays true a lot of the time because the fit has to be right for so many reasons.

