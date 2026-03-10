Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Massive Kenneth Walker Signing
The Kansas City Chiefs finally did it. The Chiefs went out and got the running back that they have been searching for over the last few seasons. The Chiefs are signing Super Bowl MVP and top NFL running back Kenneth Walker III. This could go down as one of the best and top free agency signings this offseason. The Chiefs have been looking to get this offense a running back like Walker, and they finally did it. It is going to surely help quarterback Patrick Mahomes as well in the years moving forward.
This signing got Chiefs Kingdom going wild. Chiefs Kingdom knows what this signing means, and that is what they have been asking for as well. The Chiefs want to get back to the playoffs after having a disappointing season last year, and now they are getting a player who won it all last season. That is huge, and now the Chiefs are putting themselves in the mix to make another run because we all know that they want to win it all once again and keep the dynasty going.
Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Walker Signing
Kenneth Walker III is signing a 3-year, $45M max deal with $28.7M fully guaranteed
Dear Mr Coach Bienemy,
Please draw up some really fun and excellent plays that can be used early and often for our new friend Mr KennethWalkerIII and our old friend Mr Travis Kelce.
Sincerely,
Me (and all my Chiefs Kingdom friends)
BREAKING | The Kansas City Chiefs are signing Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III, according to ESPN.
Walker was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round with the 41st overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
The running back's MVP performance in Super Bowl LX capped arguably the best season of his four-year career with the Seattle Seahawks.
Kenneth Walker III is going to the Chiefs. Can't believe Seattle let him walk.
Kenneth Walker the III, I thank you for your service for the past 4 seasons on the Seahawks.
With Kenneth Walker III going to the #Chiefs, could UFA RB Isaiah Pacheco find a home with Minnesota #Vikings on a comeback deal?
He is a pass catching back, that would work well with Jordan Mason, and the Vikings could still dip into the RB Draft pool.
Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III is a Chief
Can he help Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce win another chip in KC?
