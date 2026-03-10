Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Massive Kenneth Walker Signing

The Kansas City Chiefs finally did it. The Chiefs went out and got the running back that they have been searching for over the last few seasons. The Chiefs are signing Super Bowl MVP and top NFL running back Kenneth Walker III. This could go down as one of the best and top free agency signings this offseason. The Chiefs have been looking to get this offense a running back like Walker, and they finally did it. It is going to surely help quarterback Patrick Mahomes as well in the years moving forward.

This signing got Chiefs Kingdom going wild. Chiefs Kingdom knows what this signing means, and that is what they have been asking for as well. The Chiefs want to get back to the playoffs after having a disappointing season last year, and now they are getting a player who won it all last season. That is huge, and now the Chiefs are putting themselves in the mix to make another run because we all know that they want to win it all once again and keep the dynasty going.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald and running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrate with the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Walker Signing

Kenneth Walker III is signing a 3-year, $45M max deal with $28.7M fully guaranteed

Kenneth Walker III is signing a 3-year, $45M max deal with $28.7M fully guaranteed. (via @RapSheet) https://t.co/UQ2eSzNJpS — NFL (@NFL) March 9, 2026

Dear Mr Coach Bienemy,



Please draw up some really fun and excellent plays that can be used early and often for our new friend Mr KennethWalkerIII and our old friend Mr Travis Kelce.



Sincerely,

Me (and all my Chiefs Kingdom friends)

Dear Mr Coach Bienemy,



Please draw up some really fun and excellent plays that can be used early and often for our new friend Mr Kenneth Walker III and our old friend Mr Travis Kelce.



Sincerely,

Me (and all my Chiefs Kingdom friends) pic.twitter.com/eQU8wL0y2R — Pop Takes (JLs Version) ❤️‍🔥 (@pop_takes_) March 9, 2026

BREAKING | The Kansas City Chiefs are signing Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III, according to ESPN.



Walker was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round with the 41st overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.



The running back's MVP performance in Super Bowl LX capped arguably the best season of his four-year career with the Seattle Seahawks.

BREAKING | The Kansas City Chiefs are signing Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III, according to ESPN.



Walker was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round with the 41st overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.



The running back's MVP performance in Super Bowl LX capped… pic.twitter.com/gKA8CT79Q6 — KOMO News (@komonews) March 9, 2026

Because Kenneth Walker III. Guess that's why I am not a GM. https://t.co/OjvwZLHj3t — Jaja (@JajaBreed) March 9, 2026

TE Travis Kelce

RB Kenneth Walker III

DT Khyiris Tonga



Chiefs fans today 🙌🏼 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/h5achVduj6 — Noah Sacco (@NoahSaccoTV) March 9, 2026

I am enjoying the 2025 Kenneth Walker III vs. the entire 2025 Chiefs backfield stats discourse. — Benjamin Bridgeman (@jmgluku) March 9, 2026

Been a big month or two for this Kenneth Walker III guy https://t.co/foWQEGjXfF — Laurie Horesh (@LaurieHoresh) March 9, 2026

Kenneth Walker III is going to the Chiefs. Can't believe Seattle let him walk.



Kenneth Walker III is going to the Chiefs. Can't believe Seattle let him walk.



Wandale Robinson is going to the Titans. 4 for 81 mil is wild — ARW (@RetroEnvy1776) March 9, 2026

Kenneth Walker the III, I thank you for your service for the past 4 seasons on the Seahawks.

Kenneth Walker the III, I thank you for your service for the past 4 seasons on the Seahawks. https://t.co/YQOZNc64Lj — Ashley Mendoza (@ashleymendoza_) March 9, 2026

With Kenneth Walker III going to the #Chiefs, could UFA RB Isaiah Pacheco find a home with Minnesota #Vikings on a comeback deal?



He is a pass catching back, that would work well with Jordan Mason, and the Vikings could still dip into the RB Draft pool.

With Kenneth Walker III going to the #Chiefs, could UFA RB Isaiah Pacheco find a home with Minnesota #Vikings on a comeback deal?



He is a pass catching back, that would work well with Jordan Mason, and the Vikings could still dip into the RB Draft pool. #SKOL pic.twitter.com/QegfvHQgwm — Steve Hoikkala (@stevehoikkala) March 9, 2026

Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III is a Chief



Can he help Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce win another chip in KC?