Fine Day: How League Fines Relate to Chiefs-Broncos

Check out the full list of Week 10 NFL fines

Zak Gilbert

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
DENVER, Colo. – Justin Reid made a lot of critical plays in helping the Chiefs to three straight Super Bowls from 2022-24. Last Sunday with his new team, he made an uncharacteristically bad one.

And it cost him $17,389.

Reid, who signed as a free agent with the Saints this past season when Kansas City opted to resign Nick Bolton and extend George Karlaftis, committed a roughing-the-passer infraction at Carolina. The Saints went on to win, 17-7.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid (21) reacts after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The veteran actually got home on a perfectly timed safety blitz. His hit affected Bryce Young’s pass on a throw intercepted by Demario Davis that appeared to end the Panthers’ first drive of the game. Reid, however, unnecessarily blasted Young in the facemask to draw the flag and, eventually, the fine.

On the play that injured J.K. Dobbins

Saturday’s list of NFL fines did not include the Raiders’ Tyree Wilson, meaning the league did not interpret his stop on Denver’s J.K. Dobbins last week as an illegal hip-drop tackle.

Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (27) carries the ball in the first quarter against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Broncos running back, who ranks fifth in the league with 772 rushing yards and averages an impressive 5.0 yards per carry, was placed on injured reserve after foot surgery and reportedly would miss the rest of the season, unless Denver can advance to the Super Bowl.

Denver (8-2) hosts Kansas City (5-4) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan). The Chiefs were on a bye last week.

Full list of NFL fines

Here’s the full list of NFL fines listed alphabetically by team; includes player, quarter and time of play, fine category and fine amount.

ARZ, Budda Baker, 1, 2:52, Unnecessary Roughness, Hit on a defenseless player, $17,389

ATL, Jessie Bates, 2, 0:20, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593

ATL, Ronnie Harrison, 4, 1:07, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Violent gesture, $6,972

CHI, Austin Booker, 1, 10:54, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $5,818

CHI, Kevin Byard, 3, 8:06, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $23,186

CLV, Myles Harden, 3, 15:00, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $5,487

CLV, Adin Huntington, 3, 15:00, Unnecessary Roughness, Late hit, $4,704

DET, Amon-Ra St. Brown, 2, 10:47, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $12,172

GB, Micah Parsons, 4, 4:08, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $12,172

HST, Kamari Lassiter, 2, 6:56, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,382

JAX, Travon Walker, 2, 3:03, A hit on a Quarterback, Body weight, $17,389

LV, Dylan Laube, 4, 13:01, Unnecessary Roughness, Blindside block, $5,549

MIN, Fabian Moreau, 2, 0:24, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $6,972

MIN, Isaiah Rodgers, 3, 8:35, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip-drop tackle, $17,389

MIN, Dallas Turner, 2, 0:10, A hit on a Quarterback, Body weight, $17,389

MIN, Dallas Turner, 1, 15:00, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip-drop tackle, $17,389

NO, Justin Reid, 1, 9:31, A hit on a Quarterback, Blow to the head/neck, $17,389

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball against Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) during the first half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

NYG, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, 2, 2:13, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $7,292

NYJ, Malachi Moore, 1, 10:06, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $5,914

NYJ, Brandon Stephens, 1, 10:56, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $22,388

PIT, Nick Herbig, 2, 9:15, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip-drop tackle, $6,656

SF, Tatum Bethune, 2, 2:00, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $5,446

SF, Tatum Bethune, 3, 8:02, Unnecessary Roughness, Late hit, $5,447

WAS, Ale Kaho, 3, 15:00, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $46,371

WAS, Javon Kinlaw, 2, 9:41, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Contact with an official, $28,555

