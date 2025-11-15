Fine Day: How League Fines Relate to Chiefs-Broncos
DENVER, Colo. – Justin Reid made a lot of critical plays in helping the Chiefs to three straight Super Bowls from 2022-24. Last Sunday with his new team, he made an uncharacteristically bad one.
And it cost him $17,389.
Reid, who signed as a free agent with the Saints this past season when Kansas City opted to resign Nick Bolton and extend George Karlaftis, committed a roughing-the-passer infraction at Carolina. The Saints went on to win, 17-7.
The veteran actually got home on a perfectly timed safety blitz. His hit affected Bryce Young’s pass on a throw intercepted by Demario Davis that appeared to end the Panthers’ first drive of the game. Reid, however, unnecessarily blasted Young in the facemask to draw the flag and, eventually, the fine.
On the play that injured J.K. Dobbins
Saturday’s list of NFL fines did not include the Raiders’ Tyree Wilson, meaning the league did not interpret his stop on Denver’s J.K. Dobbins last week as an illegal hip-drop tackle.
The Broncos running back, who ranks fifth in the league with 772 rushing yards and averages an impressive 5.0 yards per carry, was placed on injured reserve after foot surgery and reportedly would miss the rest of the season, unless Denver can advance to the Super Bowl.
Denver (8-2) hosts Kansas City (5-4) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan). The Chiefs were on a bye last week.
Full list of NFL fines
Here’s the full list of NFL fines listed alphabetically by team; includes player, quarter and time of play, fine category and fine amount.
ARZ, Budda Baker, 1, 2:52, Unnecessary Roughness, Hit on a defenseless player, $17,389
ATL, Jessie Bates, 2, 0:20, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593
ATL, Ronnie Harrison, 4, 1:07, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Violent gesture, $6,972
CHI, Austin Booker, 1, 10:54, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $5,818
CHI, Kevin Byard, 3, 8:06, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $23,186
CLV, Myles Harden, 3, 15:00, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $5,487
CLV, Adin Huntington, 3, 15:00, Unnecessary Roughness, Late hit, $4,704
DET, Amon-Ra St. Brown, 2, 10:47, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $12,172
GB, Micah Parsons, 4, 4:08, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $12,172
HST, Kamari Lassiter, 2, 6:56, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,382
JAX, Travon Walker, 2, 3:03, A hit on a Quarterback, Body weight, $17,389
LV, Dylan Laube, 4, 13:01, Unnecessary Roughness, Blindside block, $5,549
MIN, Fabian Moreau, 2, 0:24, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $6,972
MIN, Isaiah Rodgers, 3, 8:35, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip-drop tackle, $17,389
MIN, Dallas Turner, 2, 0:10, A hit on a Quarterback, Body weight, $17,389
MIN, Dallas Turner, 1, 15:00, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip-drop tackle, $17,389
NO, Justin Reid, 1, 9:31, A hit on a Quarterback, Blow to the head/neck, $17,389
NYG, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, 2, 2:13, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $7,292
NYJ, Malachi Moore, 1, 10:06, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $5,914
NYJ, Brandon Stephens, 1, 10:56, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $22,388
PIT, Nick Herbig, 2, 9:15, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip-drop tackle, $6,656
SF, Tatum Bethune, 2, 2:00, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $5,446
SF, Tatum Bethune, 3, 8:02, Unnecessary Roughness, Late hit, $5,447
WAS, Ale Kaho, 3, 15:00, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $46,371
WAS, Javon Kinlaw, 2, 9:41, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Contact with an official, $28,555
