Kansas City’s Best, Worst Free-Agency Decisions of Veach Era

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Eight, six, 4½, five, zero.

Those are decent annual sacks totals for a younger rotational defensive end, drafted maybe in the sixth or seventh round. But how about for a superstar edge rusher who signed a five-year, $105.5 million contract?

Frank Clark got $4.47 million for every sack he registered in a Chiefs uniform over his five seasons in Kansas City. He finished with 23½ sacks after the Chiefs acquired him in a trade-and-sign deal from Seattle two days before the 2019 draft.

NFL Denver Broncos defensive end Frank Clark | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

That wasn’t the worst part. The Chiefs also handed Seattle three draft choices in the deal: Kansas City’s first- and third-round picks in 2019, and the Chiefs’ second-rounder in 2020. Fortunately, the Chiefs also got Seattle’s third-rounder in the deal and used it to draft defensive tackle Khalen Saunders.

Worst free-agency decision of Veach era

Clark obviously fell far short of expectations. After Clark served a two-game suspension for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy in 2022, the Chiefs still wound up releasing him in March of 2023, before the final year of his contract.

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws a pass as he is hit by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

No question, Brett Veach learned valuable lessons from the Clark decision, ensuring that the next big deal he signed carried a lot more flexibility. Clark in 2021 – the only year the Chiefs missed the Super Bowl during a historic six-year stretch – Clark’s cap number was $25.8 million, accounting for 13.7 percent of their total cap that year.

For context, Patrick Mahomes after restructuring his contract last month is set to account for only 11.5 percent of the Chiefs’ 2026 cap.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (62) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Best free-agency decision of Veach era

Observers can make a case that Veach actually has performed better in free agency than the draft, since Clark Hunt named him general manager in the summer of 2017. His smart, effective decisions in free agency have led Kansas City to the league’s best record during his tenure.

Joe Thuney was a fantastic addition in 2021, generating Super Bowl titles and All-Pro selections. Justin Reid was impactful on and off the field – and played in three Super Bowls during his three Chiefs seasons.

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

But no free agent leapt off silent film like Tyrann Mathieu in the Chiefs’ secondary. Veach signed the safety to a three-year, $42 million contract in 2019 and watched him secure immediate return. Mathieu garnered first-team All-Pro selections each of his first two seasons, helping the Chiefs to consecutive Super Bowl berths. He had 13 interceptions over his three seasons in Kansas City.

Chiefs Kingdom, free agency starts next week but there’s no reason for you to sign with anyone else. On SI is your best choice for analysis and news on your beloved Chiefs. So, sign up for our FREE newsletter with fresh info emailed each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.