Kansas City’s Best, Worst Free-Agency Decisions of Veach Era
In this story:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Eight, six, 4½, five, zero.
Those are decent annual sacks totals for a younger rotational defensive end, drafted maybe in the sixth or seventh round. But how about for a superstar edge rusher who signed a five-year, $105.5 million contract?
Frank Clark got $4.47 million for every sack he registered in a Chiefs uniform over his five seasons in Kansas City. He finished with 23½ sacks after the Chiefs acquired him in a trade-and-sign deal from Seattle two days before the 2019 draft.
That wasn’t the worst part. The Chiefs also handed Seattle three draft choices in the deal: Kansas City’s first- and third-round picks in 2019, and the Chiefs’ second-rounder in 2020. Fortunately, the Chiefs also got Seattle’s third-rounder in the deal and used it to draft defensive tackle Khalen Saunders.
Worst free-agency decision of Veach era
Clark obviously fell far short of expectations. After Clark served a two-game suspension for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy in 2022, the Chiefs still wound up releasing him in March of 2023, before the final year of his contract.
No question, Brett Veach learned valuable lessons from the Clark decision, ensuring that the next big deal he signed carried a lot more flexibility. Clark in 2021 – the only year the Chiefs missed the Super Bowl during a historic six-year stretch – Clark’s cap number was $25.8 million, accounting for 13.7 percent of their total cap that year.
For context, Patrick Mahomes after restructuring his contract last month is set to account for only 11.5 percent of the Chiefs’ 2026 cap.
Best free-agency decision of Veach era
Observers can make a case that Veach actually has performed better in free agency than the draft, since Clark Hunt named him general manager in the summer of 2017. His smart, effective decisions in free agency have led Kansas City to the league’s best record during his tenure.
Joe Thuney was a fantastic addition in 2021, generating Super Bowl titles and All-Pro selections. Justin Reid was impactful on and off the field – and played in three Super Bowls during his three Chiefs seasons.
But no free agent leapt off silent film like Tyrann Mathieu in the Chiefs’ secondary. Veach signed the safety to a three-year, $42 million contract in 2019 and watched him secure immediate return. Mathieu garnered first-team All-Pro selections each of his first two seasons, helping the Chiefs to consecutive Super Bowl berths. He had 13 interceptions over his three seasons in Kansas City.
Chiefs Kingdom, free agency starts next week but there’s no reason for you to sign with anyone else. On SI is your best choice for analysis and news on your beloved Chiefs. So, sign up for our FREE newsletter with fresh info emailed each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert