Getting Defensive: Updated Chiefs Depth Chart 2 Days Into FA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Khyiris Tonga and Alohi Gilman don’t need formal introductions.

Their new Chiefs teammates have already seen their silent film. Travis Kelce, for instance, has had to game plan for Gilman on eight prior occasions while the strong safety played for the Chargers.

And rest assured the Chiefs were watching the AFC championship game – the first time in eight years the Chiefs weren’t in the game – and saw Tonga eat the Broncos’ blockers like popcorn at a movie theater.

But the Chiefs are still in bad shape, defensively. The first 48 hours of free agency and one blockbuster trade have been painful. Three of four starters in the defensive secondary, and another cornerback are gone. Both starting cornerbacks from last season, Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, will start in 2026 for the Rams.

Here’s a closer look at the Chiefs’ defensive depth chart as of Tuesday night.

Defensive line

Added this week/new starters (1): NT Khyiris Tonga.

Returning starters (2): DT Chris Jones, DE George Karlaftis.

Returning players with starting potential (2): Defensive end Ashton Gillotte, defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott.

In the mix (4): DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DT Zacch Pickens, DE Ethan Downs, DE Tyreke Smith

Released (1): DE Mike Danna.

Key free-agent departures (1): DE Charles Omenihu (unsigned).

The Chiefs are excited about Gillotte and Norman-Lott, although Norman-Lott is more of a pass-rusher and is working his way back from a torn ACL. Tonga is a Day 1 starter on the interior but the Chiefs certainly need to add more depth on their line. They’re certainly not done, with eyes on free agency and the draft.

Linebackers

Added this week/new starters: None.

Returning starters (2): MLB Nick Bolton, WLB Drue Tranquill.

Returning players with starting potential (1): WLB Jeffrey Bassa.

In the mix (3): Cooper McDonald, Cole Christiansen, Brandon George.

Key free-agent departures (1): SLB Leo Chenal (signing with Commanders).

Chenal is a painful loss, a player Steve Spagnuolo depended upon to tackle, cover and rush the passer from all over the field. Tranquill was considered a potential cap casualty but the fact he’s still on the roster means the team might not be ready to let Bassa spread his wings.

Secondary

Added this week/new starters (1): SS Alohi Gilman.

Returning starters (1): FS Jaden Hicks.

Returning players expected to start (2): CB Nohl Williams, CB Kristian Fulton.

Returning players with starting potential (3): DB Chamarri Conner, CB Chris Roland-Wallace, CB Kevin Knowles.

In the mix (1): CB Melvin Smith.

Key departures (4): CB Trent McDuffie (traded to Rams), CB Jaylen Watson (signing with Rams), SS Bryan Cook (signing with Bengals), CB Joshua Williams (signing with Titans).

The Chiefs were in similar dire straights with the secondary after they lost the 2021 AFC championship game. But they already appear to be following a similar strategy that immediately vaulted them to consecutive Super Bowl titles – trading one of their best players (McDuffie in 2026, Tyreek Hill in 2022).