Chiefs 2026 Free-Agency Roster Tracker: Latest Updates, Signings
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chad O’Shea, welcome back to Kansas City.
Over his first two months on the job, the new Chiefs wide receivers coach has had only six players on his student manifest: Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, Jalen Royals, Jason Brownlee, Jimmy Holiday and Andrew Armstrong. Only two in that group, Worthy and Rice, had more than two receptions in2025. Worthy is returning from shoulder surgery and Rice’s immediate future is uncertain.
But O’Shea should get more pupils beginning this week, and the Chiefs’ position most in need of improvement will begin to improve. They’re also short in depth at running back, tackle, defensive end and the defensive secondary.
Updates
- March 7: Kansas City reportedly will not tender guard Mike Caliendo at the qualifying amount for restricted free agents, meaning he’ll hit the market this week.
- March 7: The Chiefs signs their most important impending free agent: Long snapper James Winchester. Without him and the chemistry he’s built with Harrison Butker and Matt Araiza, the Chiefs could easily find themselves with a similar 1-9 record in close games.
- March 4: Kansas City officially releases right tackle Jawaan Taylor. The move frees up $20 million in cap space and creates $7.39 million in dead money.
- March 2: The Chiefs re-sign linebacker Cole Christiansen.
- Feb. 23: Kansas City releases defensive end Mike Danna, creating nearly $9 million in cap space and $2.17 million in dead-cap charges.
- Feb. 18: Patrick Mahomes agrees to convert $44.05 million in base salary plus his $10.4 million roster bonus. The quarterback gets a new check in signing bonus and the Chiefs cut $43.56 million off their 2026 cap.
Salary-cap situation
For those who think the Trent McDuffie trade was a signal the Chiefs aren’t expecting to contend for a Super Bowl in 2026, think again. The most obvious evidence of their intentions to be buyers in free agency is the salary-cap room they’ve created since Seattle won the Super Bowl.
Kansas City entered the offseason nearly $57 million over the cap, by far the league’s worst situation. As of Sunday morning, they now rank in the league’s top half, 15th with $24.89 million in cap space, per Over the Cap. And that figure doesn’t include convertible dollars in the contracts of Chris Jones, Creed Humphrey, Nick Bolton and others.
So, yes, expect the Chiefs to be active in the wide-receiver market. And don’t be surprised to see a big-name running back join Patrick Mahomes in the backfield this week.
