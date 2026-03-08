Chiefs 2026 Free-Agency Roster Tracker: Latest Updates, Signings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chad O’Shea, welcome back to Kansas City.

Over his first two months on the job, the new Chiefs wide receivers coach has had only six players on his student manifest: Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, Jalen Royals, Jason Brownlee, Jimmy Holiday and Andrew Armstrong. Only two in that group, Worthy and Rice, had more than two receptions in2025. Worthy is returning from shoulder surgery and Rice’s immediate future is uncertain.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals (11) against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

But O’Shea should get more pupils beginning this week, and the Chiefs’ position most in need of improvement will begin to improve. They’re also short in depth at running back, tackle, defensive end and the defensive secondary.

Updates

March 7: Kansas City reportedly will not tender guard Mike Caliendo at the qualifying amount for restricted free agents, meaning he’ll hit the market this week.

March 7: The Chiefs signs their most important impending free agent: Long snapper James Winchester. Without him and the chemistry he’s built with Harrison Butker and Matt Araiza, the Chiefs could easily find themselves with a similar 1-9 record in close games.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester (41) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

March 4: Kansas City officially releases right tackle Jawaan Taylor. The move frees up $20 million in cap space and creates $7.39 million in dead money.

March 2: The Chiefs re-sign linebacker Cole Christiansen.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during early pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Feb. 23: Kansas City releases defensive end Mike Danna, creating nearly $9 million in cap space and $2.17 million in dead-cap charges.

Feb. 18: Patrick Mahomes agrees to convert $44.05 million in base salary plus his $10.4 million roster bonus. The quarterback gets a new check in signing bonus and the Chiefs cut $43.56 million off their 2026 cap.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) lines up for the snap during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Salary-cap situation

For those who think the Trent McDuffie trade was a signal the Chiefs aren’t expecting to contend for a Super Bowl in 2026, think again. The most obvious evidence of their intentions to be buyers in free agency is the salary-cap room they’ve created since Seattle won the Super Bowl.

Kansas City entered the offseason nearly $57 million over the cap, by far the league’s worst situation. As of Sunday morning, they now rank in the league’s top half, 15th with $24.89 million in cap space, per Over the Cap. And that figure doesn’t include convertible dollars in the contracts of Chris Jones, Creed Humphrey, Nick Bolton and others.

So, yes, expect the Chiefs to be active in the wide-receiver market. And don’t be surprised to see a big-name running back join Patrick Mahomes in the backfield this week.