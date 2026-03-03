Jeremiyah Love Creates New Brand of Chiefs Conspiracy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Eliot Ness and Jeremiyah Love have something in common, at least in Kansas City. Just 51 days before the draft, the lawman and the Notre Dame running back seem highly untouchable.

Todd McShay isn’t the only analyst that has Love ranked No. 1 among all players in the draft, and that was before Love torched the 40-yard dash with a 4.36 at the combine. Some simply can’t accept drafting a running back that high. On the other hand, some don’t even see the Irish running back lasting past the Giants at 5, and insider Adam Schefter asked a pertinent question on Monday.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“So, let's take a look at the 6-10 range,” Schefter said on Monday’s edition of NFL Live. “And I just think that there's a team sitting there at No. 9, the Kansas City Chiefs. Can you imagine if the NFL somehow allows Jeremiyah Love to fall to No. 9, to where he now becomes the workhorse running back for Patrick Mahomes, coming back from his torn ACL?

“Couldn't you just see that happening right now? Jeremiyah Love in Kansas City? To me, that's the floor of where he's getting picked in this draft. And I know we don't always see a back picked in the top 10, but in my mind, you talk to people, it's hard to see Jeremiyah Love going past pick No. 9.”

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Another conspiracy theory

For those who thought the NFL somehow conspired to help the Chiefs reach three straight Super Bowls from 2022-24, this would be the opposite. Keeping Love from getting to Kansas City at 9 would be pure anti-Chiefs collusion.

Barring any trades, the team with the last opportunity to keep the Chiefs from Love is New Orleans. With the No. 8 selection, Kellen Moore and the Saints would seem to sprint to turn in the card for Love. Alvin Kamara is turning 31 this summer, and he’s effectively entering the final year of his contract – and Love last week compared his game to Kamara.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) high fives New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal (24) during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Order the antacid in bulk

Meanwhile, Washington sits at 7, Cleveland at 6 and the Giants at 5. If Brett Veach and the Chiefs covet Love like most believe they do, that’s a lot of Tums in the Kansas City draft room on April 23.

But wherever Love lands, don’t expect him to feel any pressure.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

“The pressure? No pressure at all,” Love said last week at the combine. “I mean, I'm just being myself. And people see that as me being a projected top-10 pick a projected first-round pick. It really doesn't matter to me. I'm gonna go out there and be myself, no matter where I go, no matter when my name's called, I'll be Jeremiyah Love.

“But it's a great honor, seeing people recognize me as such, and I plan to go out and prove myself right, prove everybody else right as well.”

Chiefs Kingdom, the combine is in the rear-view mirror, but there’s still time to combine the best analysis with the best news on your Chiefs. So, sign up for OnSI’s FREE newsletter with fresh info emailed each day … SIGN UP HERE NOW.