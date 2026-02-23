Chiefs’ NFL Combine Train Could Carry Love, Walker or Both

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jeremiyah Love and the rest of the invited running backs arrive at the scouting combine Tuesday.

Prospects will sit down for 15-minute formal meetings similar to speed dating. And in addition to Brett Veach, his staff and any coaches in town, only flies on the wall are allowed inside the Chiefs’ assigned meeting room.

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love speaks to the media during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis before the presentation of the Heisman trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Love Train

Those meetings take place at the Indianapolis Crowne Plaza, a hotel carved out of an old downtown train station. Whether Kansas City gets on Love’s train is something millions will be watching. And former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o thinks Patrick Mahomes should be on board when it leaves the station.

“They're sitting at ninth overall right now,” Te’o said on Monday morning’s edition of Good Morning Football. “There's a running back that wore a golden helmet, and I am biased, but I think everybody can admit that Jeremiyah Love was the best running back in all college football last year.

Sep 7, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) takes the handoff from quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“If you allow the Kansas City Chiefs with all of those weapons to have a running back like him, with the offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who is by trade a running backs coach, and you allow Patrick Mahomes to kind of get his feet by handing the ball off to someone like Jeremiyah Love, and all the different weapons that he has at the receiver position, I think that is something that you entertain.”

Insurance in free agency

They’ll entertain it for sure. But whether they go that direction – or even whether Love lasts until they’re on the clock at 9 – are key unknowns.

A year ago, the Chiefs knew they had to fix their left-tackle conundrum but they didn’t know if the player they wanted in the draft would last until the end of the first round. So, six weeks in advance, they purchased an expensive insurance policy by paying Jaylon Moore starter’s money in free agency.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

They should find a way to do something similar next month. Having too many solid left tackles is a good problem. And in today’s league, especially after what Kenneth Walker did in Seattle’s Super Bowl victory, having too many solid running backs is a good problem, too.

That’s why another former Super Bowl champion wants to see the Chiefs pursue Walker in free agency next month, and give the Chiefs multiple Super Bowl MVPs in their offensive backfield.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

“This guy is a break-tackles machine,” Jason McCourty said on Monday’s edition of Get Up, noting he wants the Chiefs to sign Walker, “and he can fit in any scheme. And I look at Eric Bieniemy coming back to Kansas City as the offensive coordinator. He's going to want to bring a nastiness, and part of that is getting the run game going, especially while Patrick Mahomes recovers.”

