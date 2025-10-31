Arrowhead Report

Here’s What Frustrates Chiefs Most About Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills' quarterback will square off for a 10th time against Patrick Mahomes on Sunday.

Zak Gilbert

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes the ball past Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) during the second half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes the ball past Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) during the second half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Steve Spagnuolo rattled them off like items on a shopping list.

“Do you rush four and one of them's a spy? Do you turn four loose?” Spagnuolo asked at Thursday’s press conference. “Do you coordinate the pass rush? Do you go five rushers, because there's technically five gaps there, rush lanes?”

Spagnuolo might as well call in a bomb squad while trying to defuse Josh Allen. And the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator has been victimized more than anyone else. According to Doug Clawson, the reigning MVP is the only quarterback ever to average better than 250 passing yards and 50 rushing yards against a single foe.

All guys

“It's all guys,” Leo Chenal said in the Chiefs’ locker room Thursday, “whether it's a four-man rush or more than that. It's guys just staying in their lanes, not running past the quarterback, powering when we need to. And then it's gonna be an ultimate plaster drill for the back-end guys and guys in coverage.

“Everybody's got to be a cohesive unit. Because one guy steps around there, one guy comes off coverage for one second, you know he's gonna make us pay for it.”

josh allen chris jone
Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets ready to throw a pass as Kansas City's Chris Jones heads for him during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs in Orchard Park, Nov.17, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He made the Chiefs pay on a fourth-and-2 run in Buffalo last year, an instant-classic highlight Jim Nantz called “The Play of the Year.” Protecting a 23-21 lead, Allen dropped to pass, looked left, then saw George Karlaftis a step too deep on his rush off the right end. The quarterback immediately shot toward the hole. Karlaftis saw it and spun out of his block, too late to catch the 6-5, 237-pound Allen.

All told, Allen broke five tackles on the 26-yard touchdown. It was a significant boost in his MVP campaign.

“One guy can just be a little bit off,” Chenal said. “So just takes everybody.”

leo chenal, josh alle
Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) rushes in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

And even when everybody is doing everything, Allen can still win. So, when the Chiefs (5-3) visit the Bills (5-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), that’s the frustration they hope to avoid.

“There are snaps where you can be perfect,” Spagnuolo added Thursday, “and he still finds a way to get out. So, hopefully those, the number of those snaps are minimal, and we can find a way either to get him to rush his throw, or if he does decide to scramble, get enough guys around there that the gain he has is minimal.”

josh alle
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes the ball past Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during the second half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Committing five rushers is something most teams do against Allen. But the quarterback’s knack for finding seams – as he did on that fourth down against the Chiefs last year – makes him especially dangerous, Spagnuolo said.

Chiefs are 1 of 2 teams with this distinction

The Chiefs have developed a defensive identity this season that could help. They’re one of only two teams this year that’s faced both Allen and Lamar Jackson. Miami became the first in Thursday night’s 28-6 loss to the Ravens.

leo chenal, mark andrew
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) breaks up a pass to Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kansas City in a Sept. 28 win over Jackson executed plaster coverage and rush-lane integrity exceptionally. Chenal made an acrobatic, one-handed interception while plastering tight end Mark Andrews.

They also contained Marcus Mariota most of last week’s game. However, when they weren’t expecting it as much against Trevor Lawrence in Week 5, Kansas City gave up too many gashing runs to the Jaguars’ quarterback in a 31-28 loss. But Allen is in a different solar system.

drue tranquill, marcus mariot
Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) scrambles with the ball defended by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Avoiding NFL history

Allen is the true test. He already has five rushing touchdowns in seven games this season. Kansas City needs to avoid allowing him to become the first quarterback and fourth player ever with at least six rushing touchdowns in each of his first eight career seasons. Jim Brown, Marshall Faulk and LaDainian Tomlinson – three Hall of Famers – are the others.

Only Faulk (10, 1994-2004), Tomlinson (10, 2001-10), Brown (nine, 1957-65), Thurman Thomas (eight, 1989-96) and Derrick Henry (eight, 2018-25) have done that over streak of eight seasons at any point in an NFL career.

josh alle
Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against Carolina Panthers linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Chiefs Kingdom, the Internet’s top URL for the most thorough analysis is right here, totally free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And tell us your thoughts on containing Josh Allen by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI