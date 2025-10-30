Spags Lists Options Chiefs Can Employ Attempting to Stop Allen
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo spoke from the podium before practice Thursday. The Chiefs (5-3) will visit the Bills (5-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch and read below:
On the most difficult part of containing Josh Allen:
“Yeah, listen, I'm not sure -- we were saying this this morning, because we're always talking about pass-rush lane integrity -- there are snaps where you can be perfect with that, and he still finds a way to get out. So, hopefully those, the number of those snaps are minimal, and we can find a way either to get him to rush his throw, or if he does decide to scramble, get enough guys around there that the gain he has is minimal.
“But I think we can be perfect sometimes at what we're doing up front with all of that, even with five guys. I see it with five, people commit five rushers, and he has just a real keen sense of finding that little seam. And if he gets past the four or five that you bring in, now, it's out, and that's where he's really dangerous.”
On deciding whether to use a spy:
“Yeah, certain situations. Yeah, you got … Do you rush four and one of them's a spy? Do you turn four loose? Do you coordinate the pass rush? Do you go five rushers, because there's technically five gaps there, rush lanes? I mean, in the past, and most teams do the same thing, you got to mix it up. We're not going to sit on one thing, but we're going to have a little bit of everything now.
“All that's great, but the only time you get to use all that is if you can get him in those down and distances. What I think they're doing a really good job of is dictating the game with their run game and the play-action. And they're staying on schedule. There's not a lot of third-and-10s or third-and-8s and third-and-9. And it's because they're really good on first and second down.”
On what happened with Washington’s ability to hit big gains on passes to RBs:
“There was, well, there was one I remember, that was just a missed assignment. There was one in there that was a linebacker-safety communication thing. Those are two that stick out. But that's all it takes, is two, and if there's one in each drive, they're down there.
“But they moved the ball pretty well. Where our guys did a nice job was in those critical situational downs, and all those fourth-down stops were huge. And then we kind of found our groove a little bit in the second half.”
On finding their groove in the second halves of games:
“Yeah, I would credit the coaches that go in there at halftime. And we decide for a quick two, three minutes of what minimal changes we want to make, or what are they doing to us? What did they decide they were going to do? And the guys feed it to the players.
“And then a credit to the players that they take it and ride with it.”
On the modern NFL’s best defensive approach, whether it’s surrendering some points:
“Yeah, now you got to acknowledge, we're going to give up something. But there's a little bit of that. I mean, we have an objective chart, unit-wise, each game. The first one is win the game. Second one is points allowed. And then there's, I think there's nine or 10 categories that we researched that had the most to do with limiting points.
“And when we first started doing this years ago, when I was with Jim Johnson, the points-allowed goal was 17. You felt like, if you could keep a team under 17, you could win. I think the figure was like 85 or 88 percent, or something. I'm not so sure that's changed now; that might be more in the 19s. I haven't done the full research lately. Now, we've kept it at 17 as a goal because I just refuse to change it; I don’t want to give up more points.
“But, I think your point is, it’s really hard to get a shutout in this league -- or 10 points. I mean, it's really hard because teams got really, real effective weapons. We know the rules have all changed a little bit. Kickoff, where they get the ball, so, yeah. It doesn't happen very often, and so certainly, always would be nice to get. To me, I always want to have one less point than they got. I don't want it to be 45-44 but that is the goal.”
On whether the Chiefs need to counter punch more often:
“A little bit. I mean, we’re always, kind of when the game's in the balance, I always say to the guys, when the game's in the balance, now it's just go out and stop every series and get the ball back to Patrick (Mahomes) with the same score that we got it.
“Now, if it gets out of hand, then you change a little bit. Because, to me, like last week's game, when it got to two possessions, we wanted to find a way to get the ball back to Patrick so he could get it to three possessions. That was the goal. So, I guess not much has changed. You're not wanting to allow a score, but I think a three-possession game in the fourth quarter might change the way I call it.”
On the return of DT Mike Pennel:
“The good thing about Mike is he was here before, in this season, so I think it's probably an easier transition for him than going someplace else. So, we're glad we got him. I mean, Mike's a fun guy to have around, a good football player. So happy about that.”
On the Chiefs’ season-long success at stopping opponents on fourth downs:
“Do we have to talk about that? Do we have to bring that up? Because this team we're getting ready to play is really good. … Yeah, I would put that right back on the players, because our guys do a really good job of being on point. They recognize the situation. We talked about fourth down on Tuesday, like we don't know who we're playing. We do that on Tuesday, and our first meeting when we segue to the next team … we research it, and the guys do a great job. Rod Wilson's involved in that. And no matter what you call, the guys executed. Now, guys have done a pretty good job of that.”
On shutting down premier NFL running backs, and playing Buffalo RB James Cook:
“You're killing us. You're killing me now, killing me … Yeah, this a real dynamic runner. We've faced a bunch of them already this season. This guy might be the tops of the crew. I think he's really -- I'm always impressed with running backs that can make the jump cut. I mean, at the line, behind the line of scrimmage, and he can do that.
“I showed three of them this morning. He can capture that edge. He can convince an edge defender he's going inside and, boom, get outside on him. And that's where he's really dangerous, because he's got really good speed. He can do it all. I mean, he's gonna look to cut back on us. It looks to me like they really are trying to feature their run game, and they're doing a really good job of it.”
On what stands out about the Buffalo passing game:
“It's always about Josh and the way he extends the down. I think this wide-receiver group has been with him long enough that they know exactly what he's going to do. They find ways of getting open. I was watching the Baltimore game, and it was at the end of the half, and Josh extends it, there's very limited time, and No. 10 (Khalil Shakir) finds a way to get in between two Baltimore defenders. And boom, right there, they found a way to get three points at the end of the half. It's things like that, that create all kinds of issues.”
