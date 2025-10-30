Arrowhead Report

Chiefs Finding Success With Former Bills Piece

The Buffalo Bills drafted Matt Araiza in the 6th round, but he plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Zak Gilbert

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs punter Matt Araiza (14) punts the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs punter Matt Araiza (14) punts the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Dave Toub reminded everyone on Thursday that Matt Araiza nearly made a tackle the last time he played against his former team. It was Kansas City’s 32-29 victory over Buffalo in the AFC championship.

Toub prefers that his punters don't make tackles.

“He was like a nut,” the Chiefs’ special teams coordinator recalled. “I’m gonna make sure he pulls back a little bit.”

matt araiz
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs punter Matt Araiza (14) on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Like the Chiefs, Buffalo also had a stellar draft in 2022 and it included Araiza, the first of three sixth-round selections (180th overall). Punters rarely get drafted but Araiza was considered the best in college football.

But instead of suiting up with James Cook, Terrel Bernard, Khalil Shakir and Christian Benford on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), Araiza will be the across the tunnel in the visiting locker room.

Araiza

Buffalo opted to release Araiza at the end of his rookie preseason after he was named along with four former San Diego State teammates in a civil lawsuit alleging sexual assault. Araiza consistently denied the accusations, and countered with a defamation lawsuit against the accuser.

Ultimately, the San Diego district attorney’s office announced it wouldn’t press charges, saying Araiza wasn’t present at the alleged incident. The other lawsuits were resolved but Araiza’s first two NFL seasons were gone forever.

matt araiza, tyler bas
Buffalo Matt Araiza (19) and kicker Tyler Bass (2) celebrate a field goal during the Bills 27-24 win over Indianapolis in their preseason game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. / Shawn Dowd / USA TODAY NETWORK

Start in Kansas City

Andy Reid gave him a clean slate soon after the Chiefs won Super Bowl 58, and Araiza has excelled. The left-footed punter has averaged 47.8 yards per punt and 41.8 net yards since joining the Chiefs. He’s also pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line on 36 punts.

But his stats this season don’t even show up among league leaders because he simply hasn’t punted enough to qualify.

matt araiz
Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs punter Matt Araiza (14) kicks the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

An efficient offense combined with an aggressive head coach on fourth downs have limited Araiza to only 19 punts. On three occasions, he’s punted only once. He has only five punts over the last three games.

“We haven’t punted in the first quarter, second quarter, third – until the fourth quarter,” Toub said. “So, it’s kind of special that he can stay ready just kind of kicking balls into a net basically and coming in off the bench cold and giving us a good punt. He’s done that the last couple of weeks.”

Another thing he’s done since arriving in Kansas City, Toub said, is improve.

matt araiza, harrison butke
Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks a field goal out of the hold of punter Matt Araiza (14) against the Houston Texans during the first quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“He’s gotten a lot better. He’s better with pooch punts. Obviously, you see that happening now.

His directional, he can go right and left, where before it was just kind of one-dimensional, one-way. He’s doing a good job.”

He’s also the holder for Harrison Butker’s placements, a critical job.

Toub spoke from the podium before practice Thursday.

To view his comments, watch and read below:

Q: Does anything stand out about the particular stadium in Buffalo?

TOUB: “It’s, every time we go it’s windy, it’s rainy, it seems like every time. It’s kind of weird that way. I don’t know. I haven’t really looked at the weather. I don’t know what we’re going to get. It’s always a factor it seems like every time.”

Q: On getting positive yards within the return game:

TOUB: “We’re better than what we’re playing right now. We’re not getting those returns on the board and when we do, we’re going to be where we should be. We’re just not there yet.”

