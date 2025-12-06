Key Notes For Chiefs' Week 14 Matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs are facing a must-win game in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season. That is something many of us would not have thought would have to happen when it comes to the Chiefs.

And yes, they are still led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid. That is what makes it crazier. The Chiefs are used to winning their division and having a home game or a bye in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But that is not the case this season for the Chiefs.

They are in playoff mode now, and they are going to have to be in that mode for the rest of the season. They have to win out to have a great chance to make the playoffs, but they are taking it one game at a time, and it is going to start this Sunday once again on primetime against the Houston Texans. The Texans are also looking to make their own playoff push and looking to pick up this game. The loser of this game will likely be out of the playoff mix.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrate after a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Chiefs-Houston Key Notes

Chiefs playoff hopes. Kansas City is 6-6 and in 10th place in the AFC," said Jared Dubin of CBS Sports. "The Chiefs probably need to win all five of their games down the stretch of the season to even make the playoffs. They can maybe go 4-1 and still have a chance to get into the dance. They begin with this game against Houston, then finish out December and early January with games against the Chargers, Titans, Broncos and Raiders."

"There should be two gimme wins on that schedule against Tennessee and Vegas, but the other three contests are difficult matchups against playoff hopefuls. It's not going to be easy to make the needed run for a postseason spot."

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"Houston is 7-5 and in eighth place in the AFC. The Texans have more paths to the postseason than do the Chiefs because not only can they compete for a wild-card berth, but they can also potentially win the AFC South. The Jaguars and Colts are only a game ahead of the Texans at 8-4 apiece. Houston has this game against Kansas City, followed by games against the Cardinals, Raiders, Chargers and Colts to close out the season."

"They should be able to beat Arizona and Vegas, but again, the other three games are difficult ones against playoff hopefuls. It won't be easy for them to make the needed run for the postseason, either.

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

