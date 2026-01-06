Chiefs’ OC Matt Nagy Schedules First Head-Coach Interview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Spags and Nags NFL tour is off and running.

A day after the Titans officially filed a Steve Spagnuolo head-coach interview request with Andy Reid, as expected, Tennessee has now scheduled an interview with Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

Insider Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday morning that the Titans will conduct their initial virtual meeting with Nagy on Thursday.

Nagy says he doesn't plan to be a play caller as a HC. And this from @danpompei: "The culture he hopes to foster will encourage players to feel loose and free in their assignments and not be sabotaged by details, as he now knows his Bears sometimes became." https://t.co/fRLQ2F9re3 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 6, 2026

The Titans reportedly have also requested interviews with two defensive coordinators in addition to Spagnuolo (Denver’s Vance Joseph and the Colts’ Lou Anarumo) as well as recently fired head coaches Raheem Morris (Atlanta) and Kevin Stefanski (Cleveland).

But Nagy and Spagnuolo among those initial candidates have the most familiarity with Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, who’d built his NFL career over 16 years in the Chiefs front office (2009-24) before Tennessee hired him a year ago.

Who would replace Nagy?

Reid as best he could on Monday addressed his plans to potentially replace Nagy.

“I probably wouldn't get into that right now,” said the coach, who’d just completed exit interviews with his players, “but, again, these are logical questions. I've got great guys on the staff here. Joe Bleymaier, I mean, you name some of the guys, you can go down the list, but we've got some qualified guys here.

“I know qualified guys out there, too, so I've got trust in both places. But I haven't got that far. Neither has Nags. So, we'll just see where all this goes. And we got a lot of time on that. They can't even interview them in person until the 19th. I'm not quite rushing here.”

NFL rules on interviewing head-coach candidates

Indeed, the six teams with head-coach openings, including the New York Giants, Atlanta, Cleveland, Arizona and Las Vegas, can only conduct virtual interviews this week with candidates employed by NFL teams. College coaches or those currently out of the league, such as Morris, Stefanski or former Cowboys and Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, can happen at any time.

In addition to Nagy on Thursday, the Titans reportedly have scheduled virtual first interviews with Anarumo on Wednesday and Stefanski on Saturday. They’ve requested an interview with Spagnuolo but that meeting has yet to be scheduled.

Candidates such as Joseph whose current teams earned first-round playoff byes must interview prior to wild-card games, which begin Saturday.

For candidates whose teams are playing in the wild-card round, interviews can’t begin until three days after their wild-card games and must take place no later than the NFL’s final divisional-round game.

Should Nagy or Spagnuolo advance to a second round of interviews with the Titans or another club, they can’t interview in person until Jan. 19, the day after the last divisional-round game.

