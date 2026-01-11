Nagy’s Final Interview Sunday Is Crossroads for Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Before Saturday night, Matt Nagy was head coach of the Chicago Bears the last time they lined up for a playoff game.

A 21-9 loss at New Orleans exactly five years prior to Saturday, it was a turning point for a franchise with too many turning points to count. Chicago seems to finally have found stability in Ben Johnson. Meanwhile, Nagy is selling himself as someone who’ll do the same for another team.

One of the league’s most stable teams, Baltimore, interviews Nagy on Sunday. It’s the fourth of four first-round interviews for the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, who earlier in the week sat down with Tennessee, Las Vegas and Arizona.

And once Nagy finishes that interview on Sunday, the Chiefs will be at a turning point. Andy Reid seems to have four options.

Nagy departs for another job

The Chiefs’ offensive coordinator has an expired contract. Should he earn a head-coach role in the next three weeks, he’ll have coached his final game in Kansas City. But what if he doesn’t?

Reid could sit down and have a difficult conversation with Nagy, explaining that the Chiefs’ alarming regression in 2025 has led the head coach to seek fresh ideas on the offensive side.

Nagy, in turn, figures to have several offensive-coordinator options among the eight teams with current head-coach vacancies. Some of those could include coveted play-calling responsibilities. A former NFL Coach of the Year, Nagy is an attractive candidate.

Nagy returns to Kansas City

A 27-year head coach, Reid wasn’t opening an umbrella for a falling sky on Monday, the day after the season ended at 6-11. He seemed more in the camp of making an appointment with the local mechanic, giving the offense some new tires, fresh oil and a tuneup. Reid didn’t seem interested in a trip to the local dealership for new ride.

So, don’t be surprised to see Nagy back in Kansas City on a new contract.

Nagy leaves and Chiefs promote from within

Joe Bleymaier likes to jog. There isn’t a running path, existing or created by him, that the Chiefs’ pass-game coordinator hasn’t covered around the team’s facility during the time between walk-throughs and practices.

And like those running paths, a Chiefs offense under Reid and Bleymaier should be familiar – both to the Chiefs and, most concerning, their opponents. While Bleymaier is an outstanding candidate, he’s still an internal candidate. And as recent NFL history has shown, teams that take that path don’t experience a lot of success.

Hire from outside the building

Reid said he knows plenty of external candidates who’d jump at the chance to work in Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes. To help him realize the value of that path in potentially replacing Nagy, Reid would need only to look at Nagy’s last team – the Bears.

On Saturday, Chicago earned its first postseason win in 15 years, erasing a 21-3 deficit. Quarterback Caleb Williams looked like the Air Jordan logo in leading the comeback.

A year ago, Johnson could’ve hired an offensive coordinator who brought familiarity, someone with whom he’d worked and already had trust.

Instead, Johnson went outside his circle and hired 29-year-old Broncos tight ends coach Declan Doyle. Whether Kliff Kingsbury, Nate Scheelhaase or a former head coach like Mike McDaniel, Reid should strongly consider following Johnson’s example.

