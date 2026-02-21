Andy Reid Discusses Hurdle in Tyreek Hill Timeline

Earlier this week, the Miami Dolphins released wide receiver Tyreek Hill, freeing up roughly $23 million in cap space, as the team heads towards a rebuild. This move sparked speculation that the 31-year-old receiver could be returning to the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, that does not appear to be the case, as head coach Andy Reid shut down the notion that the Chiefs could bring back Hill during his meeting with the media on Friday in a teleconference.

Reid Shuts the Door on a Potential Hill Reunion

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“Yeah, we go through everything and everybody. I mean, that's how [general manager] Brett [Veach] does it," Reid said. "And I don't even know if Tyreek [Hill] is healthy right now, to do anything. So, I'm sure he's working hard on that part of it and trying to get that all straightened out. But, yeah, listen, we talk about everything. So it's not, there's nothing happening there. But we know what you know, that he's out there cranking away trying to get himself back to where he can play, period.”

Hill's Status Moving Forward

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; (editors note: graphic image) Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) injuries his leg against the New York Jets during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

The 10-year veteran suffered a major knee injury early in the season, which included several torn ligaments and a dislocated knee. Hill will require a second surgery at some point this offseason, and his status for next season is truly up in the air.

Why Chiefs Are Making Right Decision Not Pursuing Hill

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) watch play against the Chicago Bears during the second half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Reid's comments on Friday indicate that the team is focused on several other aspects, including Travis Kelce's potential return and Patrick Mahomes' recovery process, which were each addressed during the teleconference.

While Kansas City's wide receiving corps is an under-the-radar question mark heading into the new league year, with Rashee Rice's off-field allegations , Xavier Worthy's underwhelming development, and the lack of depth behind those two, the last thing the Chiefs need is another distraction. Additionally, Kansas City has a long offseason ahead, as the roster desperately needs to be refurbished.

With limited financial resources and a lack of draft capital, only six picks, the Chiefs need to be very selective in how they address certain positions. Investing in an asset that could be out for most of the season is not a worthwhile proposition. Not to mention, Hill is an aging player who could be a shell of himself after this injury. Kansas City needs to hit the reset button , and the veteran wide receiver does not fit into that plan.