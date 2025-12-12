One Reason Chiefs' Staff Could Shake Up

The Kansas City Chiefs have not had the season they wanted to. They came into this season looking to adjust some things for a chance to make another run at s Super Bowl. That has not been planned out the way they wanted to, and they have taken a major step back.

The Chiefs are heading into Week 15 of the season sitting at 6-7 and on the outside looking in at a playoff spot. The Chiefs will need a lot to happen for they could make the playoffs, and will likely miss out, which will be shocking.

If that happens, a lot of change could be on its way. With the roster, front office, and coaches. Anything is possible when a team like this one has a down year. You just do not know what you are going to get once the season comes to an end for the Chiefs .

There could be a few Chiefs coaches on the move because of the interest other teams have in their head coaching openings. It would not be a shock, but the Chiefs could be looking at a different coaching staff next season.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy looks on during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Matt Nagy, offensive coordinator, Kansas City Chiefs

"Nagy, 47, has been the Chiefs’ senior offensive assistant, quarterbacks coach or offensive coordinator since the conclusion of his Bears head coaching tenure after the 2021 season," said Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated. "A former quarterback who has a longstanding association with Andy Reid, Nagy had two playoff appearances in Chicago with Mitch Trubisky at the quarterback spot."

"When looked back on, his tenure, which includes a top-five offense with top weapons Trubisky, Tarik Cohen, Jordan Howard and Allen Robinson, looks far better in the rearview mirror. Nagy interviewed for the Jets’ head coaching job last season and should be considered a strong bounce-back candidate, with Kansas City’s offense maintaining a top-three spot in EPA per play despite heavy turnover numbers and the aging of its Super Bowl core."

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy (left) and head coach Andy Reid against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Steve Spagnuolo, defensive coordinator, Kansas City Chiefs

"Spagnuolo, 65, is the most decorated coordinator in NFL postseason history and has been responsible for some of the most memorable big-game plans of the past 25 years. The former Rams head coach has seen interest in his candidacy regenerated thanks to an opening with the Giants."

"Spagnuolo is a former Giants interim head coach and Super Bowl–winning defensive coordinator in New York. He interviewed for the Jets’ and Jaguars’ jobs this past offseason and was also requested for an interview with the Raiders."

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

