There were several coaching moves made on Tuesday around the NFL, but the most surprising development may have been the Denver Broncos firing offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.

Sean Payton's decision comes days after the Broncos fell to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game 10-7 on Sunday. Denver was without Bo Nix, who suffered a fractured ankle in the final seconds of the divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills.

While speaking with the media during his end-of-the-season press conference, Payton elaborated on the shortcomings of the run game, which could have led to Lombardi's dismissal.

Payton's Thoughts

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton during the first quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"I feel like we're far enough along with the [run-pass options] and stuff like that, but when we want to run it under center and control the game," Payton said. "We haven't been able to do it as much as I like."

Matt Nagy's Coaching Goals

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy looks on during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs went through their own coaching changes this offseason, as Nagy's contract was not renewed after this season. Andy Reid replaced Nagy by hiring Eric Bieniemy as the offensive coordinator.

Nagy has interviewed for several head coach vacancies this offseason, but with only three head coaching jobs available, it looks unlikely that the 47-year-old lands an aspired position. While speaking with the media on Monday, Reid gave his endorsement for Nagy to be a head coach in the NFL.

"He deserves to have a head coaching job," Reid continued. "If not, it gives him an opportunity to go out and do his thing. I mean, somebody is missing a gem here. That's how I feel. I would love to see him get picked up and going. At the same time, we got back a gem [Bieniemy]. It has a chance to be a win-win here when everything is said and done."

Chances Nagy Joins Denver

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

There are three head coaching vacancies remaining, including the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, and Las Vegas Raiders. Nagy is not a leading candidate in any of those openings.

If and when Nagy is not hired as a head coach, the Broncos could become a viable option for the former 2018 Coach of the Year, but it does not seem like a plausible fit.

Payton wants to improve the run game, and Nagy is not the best solution to fixing that issue. There is a possibility that Nagy ends taking the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator job, as no one seems to want that position.