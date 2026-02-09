Chiefs’ Past Super Bowl Lessons Becoming Commonplace

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Will Campbell had a bad Super Bowl.

The Patriots’ left tackle, who chose not to speak to media following the 29-13 loss, surrendered 14 quarterback pressures on Sunday. According to Next Gen Stats, that was the most allowed by an offensive lineman in a game this season, including playoffs.

And for those who still think Drake Maye should’ve won the MVP over Matthew Stafford, citing the quality of Seattle’s defense, Colin Cowherd had an answer.

“I’m watching Stafford against this Seahawks defense and he looks like Lewis Hamilton,” Cowherd said Monday. “Drake Maye yesterday looked like a student driver. He was completely overwhelmed.”

So was Campbell, the fourth-overall selection in April’s draft, who looked like a crossing guard in the Patrick Mahomes-Trey Smith State Farm commercial. He didn’t look much better in New England’s prior three playoff games, either.

Overwhelming pressure

Maye was sacked 21 times in four games, including six times on Sunday. Mike Macdonald took a page out of Steve Spagnuolo’s memoirs and blitzed the mucus out of Maye. Seattle would’ve registered a Super Bowl record seven sacks if not for a subjective statistical ruling on Devon Witherspoon’s pressure that wound up as a 45-yard pick-six in the arms of Uchenna Nwosu (rule and interception).

The Patriots quarterback finished the game with two interceptions and a 79.1 passer rating.

Josh Simmons comparision

Meanwhile, Josh Simmons had to be watching and wondering what might’ve been. The Chiefs’ first-round selection, 32nd overall in April, he came off the board as the fifth offensive tackle taken. Campell led off that group at No. 4 (New England) followed by Armand Membou at No. 7 (New York Jets), Kelvin Banks at No. 9 (New Orleans) and Josh Conerly at No. 29 (Washington).

Simmons in eight games this season before season-ending wrist surgery at the end of November allowed just 18 pressures.

Campbell in four postseason games allowed 29 pressures.

And as analyst Price Carter intimated Monday morning, don’t be surprised to see Campbell eventually go the route of Kingsley Suamataia, a high draft pick asked to play tackle as a rookie. Andy Reid benched Suamataia after two games in 2024 but the BYU product actually had a strong season, improving every week, as the Chiefs’ left guard in 2025. He started all 17 games at that position in his second NFL season.

Simmons and the Chiefs are scheduled to host Maye, Campbell and the Patriots in 2026 at Arrowhead Stadium.

