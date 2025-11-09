Here’s How Mahomes Did on His College Picks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes said after last week’s loss that he threw a low-percentage deep ball to avoid a fourth-quarter sack. It wound up as Maxwell Hairston’s first career interception.
Mahomes’ picks on Saturday morning wound up much better than that pass last week in Buffalo.
As ESPN’s guest picker on College GameDay Saturday morning from his former stomping grounds, Texas Tech, Mahomes finished 7-2 on his nine selections. That record matched the 7-2 mark established by comedian Nate Bargatze two weeks ago as the best effort so far this season.
Like countless individuals, Mahomes got bailed out by an unbelievable play from Omar Cooper. The Indiana receiver demonstrated incredible vision and body control to get both feet down in the back of the end zone. His leaping, go-ahead touchdown in the final minute beat Penn State, 27-24.
Help from Oregon, trouble from Wake
He also got a last-second field goal from Oregon to beat Iowa, 18-16. However, after picking Virginia to handle Wake Forest because of the Cavaliers’ quarterback from a Texas high school, the Demon Deacons handed Mahomes his first loss. That quarterback, Chandler Morris, left the contest in the second quarter with a head injury.
And like many others, Mahomes also missed on Navy covering as a 26½-point underdog at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish surprisingly beat the Midshipmen 49-10 on Saturday night in South Bend, Ind.
Mahomes did apologize to Missouri fans in Chiefs Kingdom, including teammate Nick Bolton, before taking Texas A&M to successfully beat the Tigers. But asked how Texas Tech players feel about other colleges in Texas, Mahomes said they still hate everyone else.
Mahomes’ most obvious selection was his school, and the Red Raiders came through. No. 8 Texas Tech beat No. 7 BYU, 29-7, an impressive victory to hand the Cougars their first loss.
Summary of Mahomes' picks
Here’s a summary of the quarterback’s nine picks and how he fared on Saturday.
- No. 2 Indiana 27, Penn State 24 (Mahomes: Indiana)
- No. 10 Notre Dame 49, Navy 10 (Mahomes: Navy to cover)
- No. 9 Oregon 18, No. 20 Iowa 16 (Mahomes: Oregon)
- Wake Forest 16, No. 14 Virginia 9 (Mahomes: Virginia)
- No. 5 Georgia 41, Mississippi State 21 (Mahomes: Georgia)
- No. 3 Texas A&M 38, No. 22 Missouri 17 (Mahomes: Texas A&M)
- Clemson 24, Florida State 10 (Mahomes: Clemson)
- No. 4 Alabama 20, LSU 9 (Mahomes: Alabama)
- No. 8 Texas Tech 29, No. 7 BYU 7 (Mahomes: Texas Tech)
