Chiefs’ Must Avoid This Mistake in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs are in a position that's foreign to them these past couple of seasons. They're out of the playoff hunt, and with little to play for for the rest of the season, it'd be better if they lose all their games from here on out.

The Tennessee Titans showed how much Patrick Mahomes was holding this team together, as they routed them at home, and the game was never close. The 2026 NFL draft will be important in deciding the future of the Chiefs and if their dynasty continues, which is why they must avoid the fatal mistake of whiffing on their pick.

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Gordon McGuinness writes for Pro Football Focus, and he released a 2026 NFL mock draft with the updated draft standings after Week 16. The Chiefs are projected to have the 12th pick, with room to continue climbing if they lose out. With the 12th pick, McGuinness predicts they address their offense by selecting running back Jeremiyah Love from Notre Dame.

"The Chiefs with quarterback Patrick Mahomes will always terrify offenses, which is why a dynamic running back would elevate the team in 2026. Love has earned elite PFF overall grades of 91.1 and 92.9 over the past two seasons, and he averaged 4.5 yards after contact in 2025. He would instantly be the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year if he landed in Kansas City", said McGuinness.

Love is a sensational running back prospect, and one that would add a layer of explosiveness to this offense that they currently lack. Their running back duo of Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco isn't cutting it in 2025, and it certainly won't next season.

Chiefs Kingdom would love this selection, as it would address a major need in their offense and give them a young player to root for. Love has all the tools to resurrect their offense, so why do I think it's a mistake to take him in the first round?

The Chiefs don't even have to look outside their own division to see what taking a running back while having bigger issues can do for a team. The Las Vegas Raiders and Ashton Jeanty are fundamentally different than the Chiefs and Love, but the lesson remains the same.

I believe the Raiders have bigger issues in their roster than a running back that deserves first-round attention. They can get a quality rookie back in later rounds, and they still have Brashard Smith on their roster. Instead of a running back, I would like to see them take an offensive lineman or help on the defense.

