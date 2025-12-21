Chiefs Set New Woeful Streak in Loss to Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs have already been eliminated from playoff contention, but still have to play out the final three games of the season, starting with the Tennessee Titans. The 2-12 Titans allow the Chiefs to send out some different faces.

Gardner Minshew slotted into the starting quarterback role after Patrick Mahomes was sidelined for the rest of the season. His presence might not have been as intimidating as Mahomes, but the Chiefs had to settle for this team seeking a win.

1st Quarter

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew (17) throws during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The opening drive for the Chiefs was filled with an inexperienced presence, as both Kingsley Suamataia and Esa Pole were called for false starts. The first drive resulted in the Chiefs having to punt the ball away as they got used to the product on the field.

Luckily, the Chiefs' defense did its job in stopping the Titans' offense on their opening drive, as Cam Ward couldn't get things going. However, the Chiefs' offense struggled once again on its second drive of the game, punting the ball away again.

Tennessee's second drive of the game resulted in a similar result as the Chiefs, as both offenses hadn't gotten out of the gates yet. Nearing the end of the first quarter, the score remained stagnant.

2nd Quarter

Three drives, three punts for the Chiefs as they begin the second quarter with the same production as the first. Nick Bolton made his veteran presence known as he sacked Ward to gain some momentum for the Chiefs. However, a solid punt would put the Chiefs' offense in a position to go the whole football field.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrates after a field goal during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Titans' defense would take advantage of that, as they sacked Minshew in the end zone for a safety, taking a 2-0 lead. Minshew would get hurt with a knee injury, which would get Chris Oladokun into the game.

Oladokun would get the Chiefs into field goal territory, as Harrison Butker finished the job, adding three, giving the Chiefs their first lead of the game. 3-2 Chiefs.

The Chiefs' defense, working with the slim lead, gave it right back to the Titans, as they scored a touchdown and added the extra point, making it 9-3 Titans with less than two minutes in the half. Butker would cut away into the lead with another field goal, making it 9-6 Titans going into halftime.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) passes during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3rd Quarter

The Titans began the third quarter with their second touchdown of the game, pushing the score to 16-6. The Chiefs and Oladokun got Butker another chance to get more points, but he missed the field goal.

Luckily, Butker would get another chance, collecting another field goal and inching closer to the comeback, 16-9 Titans.

4th Quarter

Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo (85) celebrates his touchdown during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Things went from bad to worse for the Chiefs, as they were unable to change the outcome on the first play of the fourth quarter, as it mirrored the third quarter with a Titans touchdown. And instead of coming right back at them, the Chiefs went three and out. 23-9 Titans.

Tennessee got the ball and scored again, this time in the field goal variety, making it 26-9 Titans with less than five minutes in the game. The score wouldn't change, as the Chiefs' season continues to dwindle.

FINAL: Titans 26, Chiefs 9

