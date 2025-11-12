Where the Chiefs Stand Entering Broncos Week
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their bye week, looking to get a massive AFC West win over their long-time AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos, in Week 11. The Chiefs took the bye week as a time to regroup and get ready for their second half of the season. Going into Week 11, the Chiefs are on the outside looking in this season. They will go into this game with a 5-4 record, and it is almost a must-win game for them as they look to gain some ground on the AFC West.
The Broncos are at the top of the division with an 8-2 record and looking like the team to beat right now. The Chiefs, with a loss, will fall even further down the AFC West standings and will be in jeopardy of snapping their nine-year streak of winning the division.
Head coach Andy Reid is good at the game after his teams have a bye. That is where some of his best work is. He has more time to get ready for the opponent, and that is good news for the Chiefs. It is going to be a tough test for the Chiefs as they will have to travel to Mile High and deal with everything that is tough about playing in Denver.
Chiefs Latest NFL Power Ranking
Something surprising is the latest ranking that the Chiefs got. Josh Kendall of The Athletic ranked the Chiefs at No. 12.
12. Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) Last week: 10
Sunday: Bye Breakout player: Kareem Hunt. The ninth-year running back leads the Chiefs in touchdowns (six) and is averaging 4.0 yards per carry, his highest average since 2021 in Cleveland. Hunt has never again reached the heights he did as a rookie in Kansas City when he had 1,327 yards on the ground, but this season hasn’t been bad for a player many thought might be done.
