The Starting 11: Storylines Dominate Chiefs-Broncos Ahead of Divisional Showdown

Unique notes, stats and history to preview critical AFC West contest.

Zak Gilbert

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andy Reid wasn’t about to reveal any classified information.

Asked what he’s identified as the Chiefs’ major areas for improvement during the self-scouting process, the best after-bye-week coach in history shared a great deal of nothing.

October 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid argues with the referee during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

“I can't give you all that,” Reid said Monday afternoon, “but I would tell you that we did go back and look at some of the things we can do better, or some of the things we've done well. We had a lot of good things coming up to this past week.

“And then there were some things there that we can definitely learn from the last game against the Bills. But again, that's why we spend the time working on that stuff. But I'm not gonna put it out there, for sure. Good question, though.”

The world will have to wait, but only four days. The Chiefs (5-4) visit the Broncos (8-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles from Denver Broncos linebacker Dondrea Tillman (92) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Here’s the Starting 11 for the Chiefs-Broncos game in Week 11…

1-Waving goodbye after the bye

Reid is 22-4 (.846) in games immediately following regular-season byes. He was 13-1 (.927) from 1999-2012 at the reins of the Eagles, and since taking over the Chiefs in 2013, he’s 9-3 (.750).

According to Elias Sports Bureau, Reid’s .846 regular-season winning percentage in games after bye weeks is the best in league history among coaches with 10 such games. The Ravens’ John Harbaugh (15-3, .833) and the Steelers’ Mike Tomlin (15-4, .789) rank second and third, respectively.

And including an 11-4 mark after postseason byes (weeks off during wild-card games and additional weeks to prepare for Super Bowls), Reid is a combined 33-8 (.805).

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates while being interviewed by CBS commentator Jim Nantz after winning Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2-Number of the Week (46)

As if making a tribute to the great Buddy Ryan and his 46 defense, the Broncos enter the game leading the league with 46 sacks. Against the Chiefs on Sunday, Denver can become the third team ever to reach 50 in its first 11 games of a season. Only the 1989 Minnesota Vikings (53) and 1987 Chicago Bears (51) accomplished that. Ryan and his Monsters of the Midway established the single-season NFL record in 1984, 72. Denver is on pace for 78.

3-Denver domination

Patrick Mahomes returns to the site of his first NFL start, Dec. 31, 2017, and his first of 13 wins against Denver. The quarterback is 13-1 (.929) against the Broncos. That’s tied for third-highest winning percentage against a single opponent since 1950 (minimum 12 starts), per Elias.

patrick mahomes, von mille
Dec 31, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass under pressure from Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) in the third quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

With another win, Mahomes would improve to 14-1 (.933) against Denver and snap a tie with Steve Young (13-1 mark against the Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams from 1986-98).

From 1950-55, Otto Graham of the Cleveland Browns posted a 12-0 record and 1.000 winning percentage against the Chicago Cardinals, setting the standard. Roger Staubach, who compiled a 16-1 mark (.941) against the New York Giants with the Dallas Cowboys from 1969-79, is No. 2.

Since that 2017 starting debut in Denver, the Broncos have had five head coaches. In Mahomes’ 14 starts against Denver, the Broncos have started seven quarterbacks.

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

4-Spotlight – individual matchup

The story of the week without question is who starts at left tackle for the Chiefs. Their Week 1 starter, rookie first-round selection Josh Simmons (personal family matters), has been away from the team for four games and just returned during the bye. Jaylon Moore has played respectably in his place.

They might need both, because how the Chiefs handle Denver’s pass rush will decide the game. Outside linebackers Nik Bonitto (9½, third) and Jonathon Cooper (7½, tied for seventh) are among league leaders in sacks.

Last week in the win over Las Vegas, Bonitto on just 24 pass rushes generated eight pressures and 1½ sacks (33.3 percent pressure rate), according to Next Gen Stats. Six of those were quick pressures (under 2.5 seconds).

Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is sacked by Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

5-Spotlight – team matchup

When the Chiefs have the ball inside Denver’s 20-yard line, Kansas City will deploy the league’s No. 3 red-zone offense against the league’s No. 1 red-zone defense. The Chiefs score touchdowns on drives inside the 20 at a 70.27-percent rate. Denver, meanwhile, allows touchdowns on opponent possessions inside the 20 only 37.5 percent of the time.

6-Streak speak

Denver’s seven-game winning streak entering Sunday is tied with the Patriots for the league’s longest active stretch. What’s more, in Denver since Week 8 last season, the Broncos have reeled off 10 consecutive home wins, the NFL’s longest active home streak. Their last loss at Empower Field was Oct. 13, 2024, to the Chargers.

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

7-Did you know?

Quarterback Bo Nix has a touchdown pass in 18 straight games, the fifth-longest streak by a player in his first two seasons in NFL annals.

8-Under-the-radar storyline

The Chiefs have so many mouths to feed that they’re the only NFL team this season without a 100-yard rusher or 100-yard receiver. Arizona’s Trey McBride had 127 receiving yards in last week’s loss at Seattle, taking the Cardinals off that list and leaving the Chiefs alone in the category.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) brings down Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

9-Trend time

Mahomes’ .857 winning percentage against the AFC West (36-6) represents the best mark by a quarterback against his own division since the league merger in 1970 (minimum 20 starts). Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is second (.795, 35-9 against the NFC East).

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball against Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

10-Rookie Road

Whether Simmons returns to the lineup this week in Denver, or at some point in the season’s second half, the Chiefs are grateful for his return. The 32nd-overall selection in April’s draft, his presence over the first five games allowed Mahomes to stay in the pocket and hit crucial downfield passes. Mahomes is among NFL leaders this season with 22 completions of 25-or-more yards.

11-And last but not least

Former Chiefs linebacker and red-zone receiver Mike Vrabel has his Patriots on a seven-game winning streak, tied with the Broncos for hottest team in the league entering Week 11. If New England can beat the Jets on Thursday Night Football, Vrabel will become the sixth head coach since the 1970 merger to win eight in a row in his first season with a team.

Reid, who led the Chiefs on a nine-game winning streak in 2013, is one of those to do it. The others are Jim Caldwell (14 consecutive wins with Indianapolis in 2009), Steve Mariucci (11 with San Francisco in 1997), Ted Marchibroda (nine with the Baltimore Colts in 1975), Andy Reid and Jim Harbaugh (eight with San Francisco in 2011).

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shakes hands with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after defeating the Titans 35 to 24 in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo / George Walker IV / Tennessean.com, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

