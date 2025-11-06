Reid the Tea Leaves: Andy Reid Has Been Impeccable After Bye
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – As Patrick Mahomes said after Sunday’s loss at Buffalo, the season’s first half had a lot of positives. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, it also had plenty of negatives.
But as the Chiefs (5-4) look ahead to their next game, at Denver in Week 11, there’s one positive on which they most assuredly can hang their helmets: Andy Reid’s unbelievable career record after bye weeks.
Best all-time
The future Hall of Fame head coach is 22-4 (.846) in games immediately following regular-season byes. He was 13-1 (.927) from 1999-2012 at the reins of the Eagles and since taking over Kansas City’s role in 2013, he’s 9-3 (.750).
According to Elias Sports Bureau, Reid’s .846 regular-season winning percentage in games after bye weeks is the best in NFL history among coaches with 10 such games. Baltimore’s John Harbaugh (15-3, .833) and Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin (15-4, .789) rank second and third, respectively, on that all-time list.
Both the Ravens and Steelers have already won following their bye weeks this season.
This season's game is especially challenging
But if the Chiefs can’t stop Denver’s voracious pass rush, Mahomes knows favorable history won’t matter. He reflected on the first half of the season after Sunday’s game.
“We've had great moments, we've had bad moments,” the quarterback said. “We got to be more consistent as a team. I got to be more consistent as a quarterback, and we got to be able to battle. I mean, we've kind of been in a lot of these tight, close games in our history, but they're not going our way now. So how can we deal with that adversity? How can we be better and learn from it?
“I mean, you only learn from so many losses. I mean, you got to kind of learn from it fast, and it’s gonna be an uphill battle when we get back, but I think our guys are up to it.”
They’ll be up to it after extra rest, potentially giving right tackle Jawaan Taylor critical time to heal his right ankle injury, and allowing Josh Simmons to recalibrate after a month away from the team.
Among active head coaches with at least five games after bye weeks, Reid ranks third behind his former pupil Sean McDermott (9-0) and former Chiefs player Mike Vrabel (6-0).
With Mahomes in the lineup
Since Mahomes became the full-time starter in 2018, the Chiefs are 6-1 in games following bye weeks, including a 22-9 home win over the Broncos in 2021.
In Mahomes’ career, the Chiefs’ only loss after a bye was a 21-17 setback at Arrowhead Stadium in 2023 to Reid’s former team, the Eagles. That game kicked off a stretch in which Kansas City lost three of four – and four of six over a longer period – before rebounding to win the final six games, including Super Bowl 58.
And including an 11-4 record after postseason byes, counting weeks off during wild-card games and additional weeks to prepare for Super Bowl opponents, Reid is a combined 33-8 (.805).
Clearly, there isn’t a better head coach at self-scouting and SWOT analysis during bye weeks.
