Reid the Tea Leaves: Andy Reid Has Been Impeccable After Bye

Here's where Andy Reid ranks in NFL history in games coming off bye weeks.

Zak Gilbert

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks the sideline before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks the sideline before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – As Patrick Mahomes said after Sunday’s loss at Buffalo, the season’s first half had a lot of positives. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, it also had plenty of negatives.

But as the Chiefs (5-4) look ahead to their next game, at Denver in Week 11, there’s one positive on which they most assuredly can hang their helmets: Andy Reid’s unbelievable career record after bye weeks.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shakes hands with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after defeating the Titans 35 to 24 in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. / George Walker IV / Tennessean.com, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Best all-time

The future Hall of Fame head coach is 22-4 (.846) in games immediately following regular-season byes. He was 13-1 (.927) from 1999-2012 at the reins of the Eagles and since taking over Kansas City’s role in 2013, he’s 9-3 (.750).

According to Elias Sports Bureau, Reid’s .846 regular-season winning percentage in games after bye weeks is the best in NFL history among coaches with 10 such games. Baltimore’s John Harbaugh (15-3, .833) and Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin (15-4, .789) rank second and third, respectively, on that all-time list.

Both the Ravens and Steelers have already won following their bye weeks this season.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

This season's game is especially challenging

But if the Chiefs can’t stop Denver’s voracious pass rush, Mahomes knows favorable history won’t matter. He reflected on the first half of the season after Sunday’s game.

“We've had great moments, we've had bad moments,” the quarterback said. “We got to be more consistent as a team. I got to be more consistent as a quarterback, and we got to be able to battle. I mean, we've kind of been in a lot of these tight, close games in our history, but they're not going our way now. So how can we deal with that adversity? How can we be better and learn from it?

“I mean, you only learn from so many losses. I mean, you got to kind of learn from it fast, and it’s gonna be an uphill battle when we get back, but I think our guys are up to it.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. / George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

They’ll be up to it after extra rest, potentially giving right tackle Jawaan Taylor critical time to heal his right ankle injury, and allowing Josh Simmons to recalibrate after a month away from the team.

Among active head coaches with at least five games after bye weeks, Reid ranks third behind his former pupil Sean McDermott (9-0) and former Chiefs player Mike Vrabel (6-0).

Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen (49) is congratulated by tight end Travis Kelce (87) after returning an interception for a touchdown during the second half against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

With Mahomes in the lineup

Since Mahomes became the full-time starter in 2018, the Chiefs are 6-1 in games following bye weeks, including a 22-9 home win over the Broncos in 2021.

In Mahomes’ career, the Chiefs’ only loss after a bye was a 21-17 setback at Arrowhead Stadium in 2023 to Reid’s former team, the Eagles. That game kicked off a stretch in which Kansas City lost three of four – and four of six over a longer period – before rebounding to win the final six games, including Super Bowl 58.

Nov 20, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) drops a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

And including an 11-4 record after postseason byes, counting weeks off during wild-card games and additional weeks to prepare for Super Bowl opponents, Reid is a combined 33-8 (.805).

Clearly, there isn’t a better head coach at self-scouting and SWOT analysis during bye weeks.

Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI