Chiefs’ Offense Turns Heads of Former NFL QB
The Kansas City Chiefs are on about as hot of an offensive run as a franchise can be on going into a huge rivalry game against the Buffalo Bills. The Week 9 matchup will see the Chiefs in hostile territory after leaving Arrowhead with three straight victories.
The Chiefs' offense has scored 28 or more points in five straight games, a stretch they haven't achieved since 2019. Going into a game against the Bills, the Chiefs will only look to have their offense continue their hot streak in one of the greatest hostile stadiums to play in.
While the Chiefs' offense has come alive with the likes of Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice back in action after missing some time this season, it has struggled against the Bills when it comes to the regular season. However, one NFL legend believes that this Chiefs offense is much different from mid-season form.
Former QB's Thoughts
Former long-time quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, Tony Romo, joined NFL on CBS on Halloween to discuss the Chiefs-Bills rivalry. When asked his thoughts on how well the Chiefs have played offensively, Romo had nothing but positive things to say about the reigning AFC Champions.
- "(They're) Extremely dangerous. You just said it perfectly. Like, we needed to see it, but they've shown it. And right now, they're almost playing like December football when they turn it on," Romo told NFL on CBS.
- "Complacency can set in, but they also weren't at full strength. And now all of a sudden, they are. And you're seeing them systematically just take apart their opponents, where it feels like the Chiefs, they're going to win. And I think this is going to be an interesting game to see if they can do that against Buffalo. who's also been another standard in the AFC."
Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the offense have to pull out all the stops to take down the Bills and push their winning ways to four straight. However, with some inconsistencies on the offensive line, along with a tough environment, this game will prove if this franchise still has what it takes to compete with the best the AFC has to offer.
