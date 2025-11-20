The True Identity of this Chiefs Team
The Kansas City Chiefs are going to have a great rest of the season if they want to punch their ticket to the playoffs. That is something you would not have said about the Chiefs coming into the season. It has not gone their way this season in one-score games.
That is one major difference that the Chiefs have this season for last season. Last season, they were winning those one-score games. This season, it has not been that way. Or it might be if the Chiefs are not clutch like we are used to seeing them.
Something has to change if the Chiefs want to have a chance to get back to the Super Bowl. Right now, they are on the outside looking in and needing to win a lot of games moving forward. The Chiefs know what they have to do, and it is going to take a lot for them to make that run, but one thing you do not want to do is count this Chiefs team out. Especially when you have head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes on your side.
Are the Chiefs Simply Not Clutch?
"Coming into this season, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for good reason, had established himself as one of the greatest big-moment QBs of all time," said of Jesse Newell The Athletic.
K.C. rallied from double-digit deficits, for instance, in all three of Mahomes’ Super Bowl wins. Last year provided more evidence, as the Chiefs went 12-0 in one-score games, including the playoffs.
It’s that backdrop that has made this year so … strange.
The Chiefs are 0-5 this season in one-score games, and a deeper dive only illuminates the immense issues they’ve had in high-leverage moments.
The Chiefs have a tough game this Sunday as they are playing against the Indianapolis Colts, who are one of the best in the AFC. The Chiefs cannot afford to lose this one, and it will be the first time the Chiefs have a must-win game this early in a season in the Mahomes ERA.
