Arrowhead Report

The True Identity of this Chiefs Team

The Kansas City Chiefs sit at .500 this season. And their one-score game luck is not here this season like they had last season. Or is it that the Chiefs are not Clutch?

Michael Canelo

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles with the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles with the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to have a great rest of the season if they want to punch their ticket to the playoffs. That is something you would not have said about the Chiefs coming into the season. It has not gone their way this season in one-score games.

That is one major difference that the Chiefs have this season for last season. Last season, they were winning those one-score games. This season, it has not been that way. Or it might be if the Chiefs are not clutch like we are used to seeing them.

Something has to change if the Chiefs want to have a chance to get back to the Super Bowl. Right now, they are on the outside looking in and needing to win a lot of games moving forward. The Chiefs know what they have to do, and it is going to take a lot for them to make that run, but one thing you do not want to do is count this Chiefs team out. Especially when you have head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes on your side.

mo
Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts after his touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Are the Chiefs Simply Not Clutch?

"Coming into this season, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for good reason, had established himself as one of the greatest big-moment QBs of all time," said of Jesse Newell The Athletic.

K.C. rallied from double-digit deficits, for instance, in all three of Mahomes’ Super Bowl wins. Last year provided more evidence, as the Chiefs went 12-0 in one-score games, including the playoffs.

ml
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks the sideline before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

It’s that backdrop that has made this year so … strange.

The Chiefs are 0-5 this season in one-score games, and a deeper dive only illuminates the immense issues they’ve had in high-leverage moments.

dc
Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls out from the line of scrimmage in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Chiefs have a tough game this Sunday as they are playing against the Indianapolis Colts, who are one of the best in the AFC. The Chiefs cannot afford to lose this one, and it will be the first time the Chiefs have a must-win game this early in a season in the Mahomes ERA.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Kansas City Chiefs when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news.  SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI@ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Michael Canelo
MICHAEL CANELO

Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.