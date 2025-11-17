Chiefs’ Path Forward After Crushing Week 11 Loss
Well, going into this season, it would be hard to believe that the Kansas City Chiefs would be sitting in third place in the AFC West division and do so with a .500 record. But after a Week 11 loss to the first place Denver Broncos, the Chiefs have been hit with the biggest reality check of their season.
The Broncos defeated the Chiefs 22-19, as they continue their one-score type victories this season, and handed Kansas City arguably its biggest loss of the campaign. Going forward, there is only one thing for the Chiefs to do if they want to secure themselves a playoff spot: Win.
The Path for Kansas City
ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) gives the Chiefs a 55.4% chance of making the playoffs after Sunday's loss, and if that doesn't wake this franchise up from keeping the dynasty alive, what will? But when looking at their opponents for the next few weeks, there is room where a winning streak could be in order.
The Chiefs host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12, who hold an 8-2 record, but their biggest victory of the season came against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Colts have beaten the likes of the Tennessee Titans (1-9), the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7), the Arizona Cardinals (3-7) and the Atlanta Falcons (3-7).
Yes, at the end of the day, it doesn't matter who you beat; the record displayed is the team that people will view you as, and in this case, the Colts have played better than the Chiefs. But knowing that the Chiefs' backs are heavily against the wall now, it might be time for the reigning AFC champs to come back to life.
Ending Nov. with a winning record, which they can do by beating the Colts and the Dallas Cowboys, optimism will once again fill the locker room and front office. But if the Chiefs fall below .500 again this late in the season, it may be a tough pill to swallow for their fanbase.
The expectations are clear, the goal is direct, and their fate is in their hands. It's now time for Patrick Mahomes and company to pick themselves up off the ground and go and prove that this franchise is still one to be feared. Mahomes alluded to that in his postgame following Denver.
- "I think we're really talented and we've got a lot of great players, but it's about being more consistent. I think it starts with me," Mahomes said. "There's times where I'm firing and we're moving the ball down the field at ease. But there's times where we go in spurts where I miss a throw or a [pass] protection call. We haven't been consistent enough to win games. It starts with me."
