Chiefs Swing for the Fences in Latest NFL Mock Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs have gotten their offseason started. It is going to be an important offseason from top to bottom. They are all disappointed with how the season went and how they did not even make the playoffs.

But now they must move forward and focus on getting their team better for next season and making another run for a Super Bowl. Let's face it, that is what they play for in Kansas City, especially when you have a head coach like Andy Reid and a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes.

That is the most important thing for the Chiefs this offseason: making sure they let Mahomes recover and come back at 100 percent without rushing anything.

Then, it is getting him the help on the field that he needs. And this past season made it clear that he needed it the most because he was running, looking to make something happen most of the season in 2025. Now, it is time to change that and get him what he needs to make him more effective and take some pressure off of him.

The Chiefs must take advantage of this offseason because it is the first one in a long time that their franchise will have a full offseason to get started early on making decisions with their roster. That is something they have not had in the Andy Reid ERA. Now they will have the opportunity to take more time on decision-making and analyze what they have to do to make sure they get better and back to playing great Chiefs football in 2026.

This offseason, the Chiefs also have a higher pick in the 2026 NFL Draft than usual. The Chiefs will be selecting inside the top 10 with the No. 9 overall pick. We know what the Chiefs do when they select late in the first round. Now we will see what they do when they have a top pick. That pick has to hit and make an impact at some point next season.

Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated gave his recent mock draft of teams not in the playoffs, and he has the Chiefs taking a defensive player in the first round.

9. Kansas City Chiefs (6–11): David Bailey, edge, Texas Tech

The Chiefs could add an offensive weapon, especially if tight end Travis Kelce opts for retirement, but they should also prioritize bolstering their pass rush after notching 35 sacks, tied for the seventh-worst in the NFL. Bailey was the most disruptive pass rusher in college football this season. He has a quick first step, can win around the edge with bend and flexibility, and has the strength to win with power.

