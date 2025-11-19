How Geno Smith Took Travis Kelce's Dream of Playing QB Away
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders are bitter rivals in the AFC West. It has been like that for a long time, and it is one of the best rivalries in all of sports.
Neither team likes the other, and all they want to do is destroy each other when they play. It is not about anything else but winning when it comes to beating your rival. And here is another reason why Chiefs fans will want to dislike the Raiders even more now.
"Ahead of Monday night's game against the Cowboys, Smith chatted with ESPN analyst Jason Kelce for a bit on the field, and the two discussed one funny anecdote about Smith "ruining" the Chiefs tight end's quarterback tryout in college," said Kristen Wong of Sports Illustrated.
Geno Smith and Travis Kelce go way back, and they are actually good friends. Smith is new to this Chiefs and Raiders rivalry as well because he just signed with the Raiders this past offseason. Smith knows what it is like to play now in Arrowhead Stadium as a Raider.
Geno Smith Taking Travis Kelce's Dream Away of Playing Quarterback
"You ruined Trav's chances of ever playing quarterback for West Virginia by showing him up at that recruiting camp," Jason told Smith. "He remembers you, I know that."
"My bad, Trav. But hey, it worked out," Smith replied.
"For a bit of backstory, Travis told the traumatizing tale himself on an episode of New Heights in 2022, when Smith was still playing for the Seahawks. According to the legend, the two met on a recruiting trip at West Virginia when they were both trying out as quarterback for Rich Rodriguez's team," added Wong
"I've seen Geno sling it around since we were in high school," Travis said. "When we both went on a recruiting visit to West Virginia, and he was just dotting it. And the way the ball was coming out of his hand... I walked out of there empty-handed, and Geno Smith walked out of there with an offer.
"I just remember seeing him throw the ball, and I was just sitting on the sideline like, 'Man, I ain't got that.'"
Now the questions becomes what would Travis Kelce look like as a quarterback in the NFL? The size he has does not make it seem like he ever was a quarterback. It worked out for the better. Travis Kelce is a future Hall of Famer and is considered by many as the best tight end in the history of the NFL.
