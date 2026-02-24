Chiefs' GM Veach Provides Important Details on Kelce’s Status

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andy Reid on Friday used the word communication to describe the team’s February relationship with an undecided Travis Kelce.

But Brett Veach kicked off the scouting combine Tuesday by changing the word to dialogue, and that’s a great thing. Kelce in 13 years as an NFL player has never been a free agent. The Chiefs would like to keep it that way.

“I mean, it's not your typical, ‘Hey, 27-year-old, first time in free agency,’” Veach said from the podium in Indianapolis. “I mean, Travis has done everything. He's accomplished everything. He's about to get married. He's got a lot going on.”

It’s a bit more than Kelce had going on a year ago, when the Chiefs had just lost the Super Bowl and entered free agency knowing they’d have the tight end in 2025. This week, Kansas City has Plan 1 for a future with Kelce and Plan 2 for a future without him.

Different approach

“Yeah, I think we've kind of taken a different approach with Travis,” Veach explained, “in the sense that I think we've kind of prepared for either scenario. And Coach had mentioned on Friday, he's had great dialogue with Travis on our end, myself, Chris Shea, Travis’ crew, we've had some good dialogue there.”

And it’s not just communication and dialogue with Kelce. Veach confirmed Tuesday that the Chiefs are talking to Kelce’s agent, signaling that there’s good back-and-forth with regard to Kelce’s worth. The tight end’s contract expired after the 2025 season and – if Kelce plans to return – he needs a new deal.

Ultimate obstacle

Again, assuming he plans to return for a 14th season, agreeing on Kelce’s value could be the ultimate road block between Kelce playing for the Chiefs or another team in 2026.

“And I'm sure we're going to see them here,” Veach said, “just like we will all the other players’ agents, and we'll continue that dialogue. But Travis is the best. He's an icon, and hopefully he comes back, and we'll just kind of let that process play out.

“And so, I don't think there's an element of us trying to, you need some sort of deadline, timeline. But at the same time, I mean, it’s Travis Kelce. So, we're gonna just continue to have positive dialogue and see where this thing ends. But I think we're trying to position ourselves that either way, we have a plan moving forward.”

