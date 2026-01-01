What the Chiefs Showed in Week 17

The Kansas City Chiefs' last home game may have resulted in a loss, but they put up a serious effort against the divisional leader of the AFC West. Their defense played one of their most complete games of the season, and if Patrick Mahomes was leading the offense, it likely would've resulted in a win.

There are no moral victories in the NFL, but this is the closest it can get for the Chiefs at this point in the season. They gave the number one overall seed in the AFC a run for their money, and though I would've liked to see Travis Kelce get more burn in his last game in Arrowhead Stadium, there's a lot to be happy with walking away from their Week 17 loss.

Week 17 Grade

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts during the second half against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

John Breech is a writer for CBS Sports, and he graded each team based on their Week 17 performance. For the Chiefs, he gave them a C+, but I think they deserve a bit more credit due to how close the game was and how many Chiefs starters are out with injury.

"The Chiefs didn't win, but they gave the Broncos all they could handle in a game that was expected to be a blowout. The defense came up with a monster effort during a first half where the Chiefs held the Broncos out of the end zone", said Breech.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

After getting blown out by the Tennessee Titans in Week 16, the Chiefs needed a bounce-back performance to instill confidence back into this team. Andy Reid's job security may not have been on the line, but if they came out flat against the Broncos, there were sure to be questions about his future with the organization.

"Chris Oladokun, who was making his first career NFL start, looked solid at times, but he eventually got overwhelmed by a Broncos defense that held the Chiefs to just 60 yards in the second half. If this wasTravis Kelce's final home game, the Chiefs definitely went down swinging".

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) warms up before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

I believe the Chiefs earned themselves at least a B-. I understand the offense was bad, but with a third-string quarterback and one of their top receiving options out, I thought they did a good job with their rushing attack.

Both of their running backs had nearly 40 yards, and against an elite Denver Broncos defense, that's admirable, at least a little bit. The bottom line is that the Chiefs didn't roll over on Christmas Day. They put up a fight, and they need to continue with that attitude in Week 18.

Never again miss one major story related to the Chiefs Week 17 grade when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).