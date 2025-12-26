How the Chiefs Said Goodbye to a Legendary Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Denver Broncos in Week 17 by a score of 20 - 13. This was a game decided by defense, as both teams' offenses struggled to get past 100 yards. Despite the eventual loss, the Chiefs were in control for the majority of the game.

Their offense couldn't muster up any type of fight with Chris Oladokun at the helm, and this loss puts them closer to securing a top pick in the 2026 NFL draft . More important than their loss was the fact that this was their last home game of the season. Travis Kelce has never been closer to retirement than he is now, and he may have played his final game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Reflecting on a Legendary Career

Dec 7, 2014; Glendale, AZ, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Chiefs 17-14. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's only fitting that Kelce's potential final game played at Arrowhead Stadium ends the way he started his journey with the Chiefs, with a loss. The Chiefs may have lost, but what better gift to bestow upon Chiefs Kingdom on Christmas Day than to watch a franchise legend bow out from the game he's influenced so much. Kelce has accumulated a lot of accolades in his career, so allow me to list off some of the most impressive.

Kelce will retire with a triple crown in achievements in the postseason, with him having the most playoff receptions and 100-yard games out of any player ever. He has the most career Super Bowl receptions with 35.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) makes a catch against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Among all tight ends in NFL history, he stands alone as the one with the most receiving yards in a single season, 1,416 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2020. He has the most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons of any tight end, a seven-year peak that spanned from 2016 to 2022.

For the Chiefs specifically, Kelce has the most career receptions, receiving yards, touchdowns, and most 100-yard games of any player in their franchise history. No matter who the Chiefs decide will replace Kelce in their offense next season, there will never be another Kelce in the NFL.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after catching a run during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In what may be the final home game of his career, Kelce was targeted six times for five receptions for 36 yards. It's a shame he couldn't finish this game with Patrick Mahomes , but it's been an honor to watch Kelce's Hall of Fame career progress to get to this point. Who knows what Kelce will be up to in the future, but he'll be leaving behind the NFL with a lot of respect from his peers and admiration from his fans.

Travis Kelce walks off the field after his last home game of the season 🫶 @tkelce | @chiefs pic.twitter.com/5keiEj8Hvu — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2025

