August 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Chris Jones Could Be In for the Best Season of His Career

Jones switching positions originally didn't seem like a great idea, but the early results are quite promising for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Author:
Publish date:

Admittedly, when the Kansas City Chiefs' plan for Chris Jones to spend some of his time as a defensive end was announced, I was a bit skeptical. Now, it's hard to be anything but intrigued.

At the beginning of the offseason, the Chiefs were a bit shallow on the outside. Frank Clark wasn't going anywhere but opposite him, there wasn't a ton of starting-caliber talent. At the end of March, the team signed defensive tackle Jarran Reed. By adding Reed into the fold, it opened the door for Jones to be more flexible along the defensive line.

Joshua Kaindoh was added via the 2021 NFL Draft, although he's several months — if not longer — away from being a major contributor. Alex Okafor was re-signed and figures to be reliable depth at the position (as long as he can stay healthy). Sam Hays of Arrowhead Report joined me on today's Roughing the Kicker podcast to explain how although they didn't add a star defensive end this offseason, the Chiefs may have partially acquired one with Jones. 

Through two preseason games, the defensive-tackle-turned-half-defensive-end Jones has a pair of sacks — one in each game. He's spent time both on the outside and at his traditional three-technique alignment, achieving good success at both spots. His run defense has long been a talking point for critics but on the outside, he looks surprisingly comfortable thus far. It's a small sample size, but Jones is thriving. 

There was some worry that losing nearly 20 pounds wasn't going to be quite enough for Jones to maintain an athletic advantage as a defensive end. To this point, he's won with a combination of strength on the outside and speed on the inside. It's the best of both worlds for a player who has excessive amounts of both traits. Jones moves extremely well for his size and can overpower offensive linemen regardless of his pre-snap alignment.

The emergence of players like Khalen Saunders and Tershawn Wharton this preseason may also allow the Chiefs to keep Jones fresh. He's dealt with injuries in the past and a healthy 2021 campaign could go a long way towards recording double-digit sacks. He's healthy, he's in shape, he's locked in and he appears to have a decent grasp on working from the outside already. That's a scary sight for the NFL.

Don't get me wrong: Jones still has work to do. The body of work this year is also incredibly minute. With that said, if preseason weeks one and two were foreshadowing what's to come, the Chiefs' unorthodox plan with Jones may pan out even better than they'd originally hoped. 

Read More: The Chiefs’ Receiver Depth Presents a Good, Yet Difficult Problem

For more daily Kansas City Chiefs coverage, subscribe to the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs Podcast on your preferred streaming platform.

Subscribe to Roughing the Kicker on YouTube for exclusive content and previews of each episode before they drop.

Want to get involved in the RTK community? Tweet using #RTKPod with questions and comments.

Aug 30, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) poses for a photo on the sidelines during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Chris Jones Could Be In for the Best Season of His Career

Aug 9, 2021; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) signals to fans after catching a pass during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andy Reid Provides Injury Update on Clyde Edwards-Helaire's Sprained Ankle

Jul 28, 2021; St. Joseph, MO, United States; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) talks with defensive end Taco Charlton (94) in a break during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Release Taco Charlton, Four Others

Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Daurice Fountain (82) fails to catch a pass while being defended by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas (20) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

The Chiefs’ Receiver Depth Presents a Good, Yet Difficult Problem

Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Update: Clyde Edwards-Helaire's Ankle Sprain Timeline

Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Daurice Fountain (82) lines up during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Chiefs Who Raised Their Stock in the Second Preseason Game

Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Juan Thornhill (22) celebrates after running back an interception for a touchdown during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Andy Reid Praises Juan Thornhill's Comeback: 'We Need Juan'

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Patrick Mahomes and Mecole Hardman Know They Have More Work To Do