Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Search

The Importance of the Chiefs’ Interior Defensive Line Shouldn’t Be Understated

The offseason addition of Jarran Reed will have a ripple effect on the rest of the Chiefs' front four, and its interior projects to be as strong as ever.
Author:
Publish date:

Chris Jones spending some time as a defensive end this season will undoubtedly help a group that was lacking in the talent department. That part-time transition wouldn't be possible without the Kansas City Chiefs doing their due diligence elsewhere, though.

The offseason addition of Jarran Reed initially seemed like more of a luxury than a necessity, but it now makes perfect sense. Having Reed in the fold allows Jones to garner some reps on the outside. The veteran defensive tackle recorded six-and-a-half sacks last season and should provide steady production on early downs while Jones works on the edge. Where things get interesting is on later downs.

In obvious passing situations, nose tackle Derrick Nnadi will come off the field and be replaced by a pass-rush specialist. When that happens, there is a clear path to a Jones-Reed interior alignment — one that should terrify opposing offensive lines. If one of them needs a break, Tershawn Wharton is looking to build on a successful rookie season and has the ability to play as a nontraditional defensive tackle. 

As training camp continues, the Chiefs will continue to tinker with their lineups along the front four. Sam Hays of Arrowhead Report joined me on today's Roughing the Kicker podcast to analyze the defensive line as a whole. With that said, the interior personnel is the driving factor in what form the final defensive end depth chart will take.

Before Reed was signed, the Chiefs' defensive end picture was murky. Even after the re-signing of Alex Okafor, the group doesn't project to be great. Aside from Frank Clark and possibly Okafor, the cupboard is filled with specialists and inexperienced options. Mike Danna is primarily a run-defender and Taco Charlton is a pass-rusher who will likely do his damage on later downs. Joshua Kaindoh is still extremely raw.

Without Reed, the Chiefs would be stuck choosing from a somehwat depleted and inconsistent defensive end unit. With Reed, Jones can assist in solving that problem. Nnadi is a very reliable first and second down run-stuffing, gap-eating tackle and Wharton is an ideal high-effort weapon capable of filling in wherever he's needed. Building inside-out has put the Chiefs in a better spot.

It remains to be seen how Steve Spagnuolo will divvy up snaps to his defensive linemen. If Reed, Jones, Wharton and Nnadi have anything to say about it, they will be the straw that stirs the drink. Not only can they do their usual jobs at a high level, but some of them can impact the game — and their peers — in multiple ways. 

Read More: The Chiefs Should Make Noah Gray Their Backup Tight End

For more daily Kansas City Chiefs coverage, subscribe to the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs Podcast on your preferred streaming platform.

Subscribe to Roughing the Kicker on YouTube for exclusive content and previews of each episode before they drop.

Want to get involved in the RTK community? Tweet using #RTKPod with questions and comments.

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) reacts on the field against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

The Importance of the Chiefs’ Interior Defensive Line Shouldn’t Be Understated

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Camp: Tyreek Hill Misses Practice with Knee Tendinitis

Oct 3, 2020; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Noah Gray (87) makes a catch during warm ups before playing against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Risk and Reward: The Chiefs Should Make Noah Gray Their Backup Tight End

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown pass scored against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Travis Kelce is Still the Best Tight End in Football

Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Fireworks are set off as players take the field before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

'GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium' is a Misstep and a Monument to Cynicism

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) and linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) celebrate a play against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

The Chiefs Can Thrive in 2021 Despite Not Being Completely Balanced

Jul 28, 2021; St. Joseph, MO, United States; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with tight end Travis Kelce (87) during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Travis Kelce Leaves Practice Early With Hip and Back Tightness

Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) makes a one handed catch to intercept a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Chiefs Trade for Xavien Howard: Fairy Tale Thinking or Realistic Option?