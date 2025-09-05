Niners Update Christian McCaffrey's Injury Status for Sunday's Season Opener
After being limited in practice on Thursday, San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey did not participate in practice on Friday and is now questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks due to a calf injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
McCaffrey was limited to just four games last season after dealing with bilateral Achilles tendinitis and a PCL tear. He was one of the few Niners skill position players to stay relatively healthy during training camp, but has now gotten banged up heading into the team's opener.
McCaffrey is just two seasons removed from being named First-Team All-Pro after rushing for a career-high 1,459 yards. He will certainly play a key role in the offense once again in 2025, as long as he can get back on the field.