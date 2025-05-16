Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle React to Brock Purdy's Extension With 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy reportedly agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $265 million, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. The deal includes $181 million guaranteed, and makes Purdy the seventh highest-paid quarterback in the NFL on a per-year basis.
The last pick in the 2022 draft was unexpectedly thrust into the starting role following injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, and he's kept the job since. After helping lead the 49ers to the NFC championship game in 2022, followed by a Super Bowl appearance in 2023, he will now be handsomely rewarded with a second contract that is worth $53 million per year. Though Purdy and the 49ers had a down year in 2024, the team made it clear that it was their priority to re-sign him this offseason.
Several of Purdy's teammates have already reacted to the news on social media. All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey posted "yessir" to his Instagram story with a money bag emoji. Tight end George Kittle reposted the news with a series of money bag emojis, while fullback Kyle Juszczyk wrote "Go time!" on his story.
Even former 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel sent support for Purdy, writing on his Instagram story "Congrats Brother!!! Well deserved."
The extension for Purdy should not only be exciting because they get to see their teammate get paid, but because it will also minimize drama for the 49ers this offseason. Kittle has previously spoken on how offseason holdouts have affected the team, and particularly last year when Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams held out until late in the preseason. Now, the 49ers have already gotten both Purdy and Kittle extended well before training camp begins.
With their stars signed and the NFL's easiest strength of schedule, the 49ers are gearing up for a rebound in 2025.