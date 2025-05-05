George Kittle 'Appreciative' of 'Short and Sweet' Contract Negotiations With 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers checked off a major offseason to-do last week when they signed superstar tight end George Kittle to a massive contract worth $76.4 million, locking the six-time Pro-Bowler up for years to come while making him the highest-paid TE in the NFL.
Kittle would have been entering the final year of a five-year contract come the fall, so the extension was surely top of mind for the front office. Indeed, there had been rumors that, just before the deal was finalized, both sides were "far apart" in talks, but clearly the parties worked it out (if there was even anything wrong to begin with).
But regardless of any tension, real or manufactured, Kittle sounds very relieved that the "short and sweet" negotiations have now concluded.
In what the outlet said were his first public comments since the contract was finalized, the Iowa export told NBC Sports Bay Area that he is "very happy that it is done."
"My last contract extension went into training camp and that is a little bit stressful," he said, noting that those negotiations lasted "like seven months."
“I was just appreciative to get it done now,” the tight end continued. “Because the weight on your shoulders and the stress, because you know something is going to happen and you just want it to get done.
“You can kind of not be concerned with anything happening, and be your best self every single day and you know that you have that security a little bit so you’re not worried about it.”
Kittle is a key piece of the 49ers' offense and perhaps one of the best weapons they have—if they'd like to bring back the version of their roster that made it to the Super Bowl in 2023–24, they'll need his output, and the size of this contract suggests the front office is well aware. Now, they know where he'll be for the foreseeable future.