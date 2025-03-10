Colts Agree to Sign Former 49ers Cornerback Charvarius Ward
Former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward has agreed to sign a three-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts. The contract is worth up to $60 million and includes $35 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
Ward will help revamp a Colts defense that finished bottom-10 against the pass in 2024. The Colts also agreed to sign safety Cam Bynum on Monday, already bolstering their secondary on the first day of the NFL's legal tampering window.
Ward comes to Indianapolis after spending the previous three seasons with the 49ers, and the four before that with the Kansas City Chiefs. The former undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee has made a name for himself, going on to reach a second and now third contract in the NFL.
During his time with the 49ers, Ward recorded his best season in 2023 as he finished the year with a career-high five interceptions and led the NFL in pass break ups. Ward is coming off a 2024 season that saw him miss time after he devastatingly lost his one-year-old daughter, Amani Joy.
After the 2024 season, Ward did not rule out a return to the 49ers, but acknowledged it wasn't likely because of his price and all the trauma he sustained in California from his daughter's death.
"I got a lot of trauma in California. I had a lot of great times, but the worst thing that's ever happened to me happened in California," Ward said back in January. "Every time I get on the plane to come back, it just brings up bad memories. I go home every night by myself because my girl doesn't want to come back to California because of what happened. It's hard being alone and she's my strength right now ... I get PTSD a lot I'll be throwing up, waking up in the middle of the night, sweating."
Instead, Ward will now join new Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo in rebuilding Indy's defense in 2025.