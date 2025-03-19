Colts CB Charvarius Ward Takes Shot at Cowboys Over 2018 Trade
The Indianapolis Colts signed Charvarius Ward to a three-year pact worth $54 million in free agency this season in an attempt to bolster their secondary. Ward, a second-team All-Pro selection in 2023, was not selected in the 2018 NFL draft but has carved out a quality, Super Bowl-winning career as a good, occasionally great cornerback.
Ward first garnered acclaim as an up-and-coming member of the Kansas City Chiefs' defense when the Patrick Mahomes era began. But his NFL start actually came in Dallas with the Cowboys, who signed Ward as an undrafted free agent for training camp in 2018. And Ward does not forget the fact that he was traded by Jerry Jones and Company.
Appearing on the Colts' team podcast, Ward discussed his first NFL training camp and revealed he was convinced he'd make the Cowboys' roster back then because he was playing so well. Then he discussed getting traded and took a shot at the franchise's decision-making in the process.
"You don' thave many opportunities as an undrafted free agent," Ward said. "Even going back to the Cowboys, I signed with them as an undrafted free agent in training camp. In OTAs, I was strapping them boys... I thought I was going to make the team in Dallas, but Dallas don't make a lot of good decisions, so they ended up trading me to Kansas City."
Harsh. But perhaps some truth to it, given the Cowboys' struggles to compete at Jones's desired rate in recent seasons.
Ultimately the trade worked out quite well for Ward. He grew famous in Steve Spagnuolo's defense, won a championship, and has now signed two lucrative deals in free agency. Meanwhile, the Cowboys appeared in the playoffs four times during that stretch and never made it past the divisional round.
But between Ward and the comments from DeMarcus Lawrence that sparked an angry response from Micah Parsons, it seems former Dallas players have no qualms taking shots at their former team.