Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin Picks a Side in Micah Parsons-DeMarcus Lawrence Beef
Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence spurned his long-time team in the Dallas Cowboys last week when he signed a three-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks on the first day of the NFL's new league year. Upon arrival in Seattle the following day, the 32-year-old kept said spurning going when he told a local Seahawks blogger that he knew he would never win a Super Bowl in Dallas.
A social media spat with former teammate Micah Parsons ensued—with Parsons calling him a clown before Lawrence wrote back, "Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left."
Boom. Roasted.
And for those keeping score at home, Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has since picked a side in the ongoing beef between the two defenders.
"I'm gonna absolutely go with Micah Parsons here," Irvin explained on FS1's Speak on Monday. "...First of all, D Lawrence—and I love D Law—good man, played great for Dallas for a long time. But you have to self indict, since you were there. You can't just say, 'I ain't gon' win a Super Bowl in Dallas,' as if you were not on the football field. You were the reason why [they] didn't win. You are directly part of the reason you didn't win a Super Bowl in Dallas."
"Dallas had the No. 1 offense a few of those years," he continued—before relaying the perfect metaphor for the Cowboys' defense. "The problem was, that defense. That, what I call, 'Oprah Winfrey defense.' 'You rush for 200 [yards]! You rush for 200! You! You! You! You! Everybody rush for 200!' That he was part of... So yeah, I blame D Law. I put the onus on him."
Irvin was not only a three-time All-Pro wide receiver throughout his 12-year career, but also won three Super Bowl titles with the Cowboys—including their most recent one in January of 1996.
If any one knows what it takes to bring a Lombardi Trophy back to Dallas, it's him.