DeMarcus Lawrence Brutally Roasted Cowboys' Super Bowl Chances After Seahawks Deal
DeMarcus Lawrence played for the Dallas Cowboys for 11 years, and the team never made it past the divisional round of the playoffs in his six postseason appearances there. In fact, the Cowboys haven't gotten past the divisional round since winning the Super Bowl during the 1995 season.
The playoffs, and specifically the team's Super Bowl hopes, have been a difficult goal for the Cowboys to reach in recent decades. After parting ways with the Cowboys this offseason, Lawrence was apparently ready for a new chapter, as he signed with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency on Wednesday.
Just one day after landing with a new team, Lawrence is already throwing jabs at the Cowboys.
"Dallas is my home, made my home there, my family lives there," Lawrence said in an interview with Hawk Blogger. "I know for sure I'm not gonna win a Super Bowl there. So, yeah. We here."
Quite a pointed comment directed at the only NFL team he's ever known.
It sounds like Lawrence doesn't have bad blood for Dallas or the Cowboys' organization, as he opened up his response praising the area. But Lawrence sounds like he didn't see the Cowboys having a chance at winning a ring anytime soon.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones definitely believes the team is a championship contender, though, as he said during this year's Super Bowl week that he was surprised the Cowboys weren't playing. We'll see how the Cowboys do in 2025, but Dallas did miss the playoffs this past season with a 7-10 record. The Seahawks, on the other hand, narrowly missed the postseason with a 10-7 record.
The Seahawks aren't necessarily considered Super Bowl favorites at this point, but with Lawrence signed and a new quarterback in Sam Darnold ready to take the helm, Seattle is hoping to be in the mix in 2025 and beyond.