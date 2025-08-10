SI

Colts Head Coach Reveals How Team Will Split Snaps at Quarterback in Next Preseason Game

Shane Steichen detailed how much Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones will play in the second preseason game.

Anthony Richardson is battling with Daniel Jones for QB1 this preseason.
The NFL's most interesting quarterback competition might be taking place in Indianapolis, depending on your definition of interesting.

The Colts brought in Daniel Jones as a free agent to put the pressure on former top five pick Anthony Richardson and see if the young QB can make a leap in the face of internal competition. From all appearances it is a true competition; if Jones, coming off a release from the Giants last season, can outplay Richardson, then the job is his.

To that point, head coach Shane Steichen announced ahead of the preseason that Jones and Richardson would be splitting snaps during the games, with Richardson getting the nod in the first week. His plan went off the rails almost immediately as Richardson suffered an injury in the first quarter of the Colts' bout with the Ravens. It wasn't serious and the former Florida star quickly returned to practice, but it was fair to wonder if the injury complicated Steichen and the team's plan for the rest of the preseason.

Speaking to Kay Adams on Sunday, Steichen detailed how the snaps will break down between Jones and Richardson when Indianapolis takes on the Packers next Saturday.

"Daniel's starting this week against Green Bay," Steichen said. "But he'll play a couple series and then Anthony will get the bulk of the work for the first half after that."

Steichen went on to highlight consistency as one of the most important factors he's looking at when making his decision for the regular season.

Richardson started 11 games last year and threw for 1,814 yards to go with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions; he added 499 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Jones started 10 games for New York before he was cut, and threw for 2,070 yards, eight TDs, and seven picks. Steichen has quite a choice on his hands.

