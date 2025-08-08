Shane Steichen Gives Positive Injury Update on Anthony Richardson
Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson left his team's preseason contest against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night with a finger injury. The ailment occurred after linebacker David Ojabo ran unblocked into the Indianapolis backfield and planted the signal caller into the turf, dislocating his right pinky.
While it was certainly a gruesome injury, Colts head coach Shane Steichen relayed a positive update on his quarterback following the game. He told reporters that Richardson's pinky was popped back in and that he's "day-to-day".
It's a promising prognosis for Richardson, who has already dealt with an abundance of injuries to begin his NFL career. The 23-year-old has suffered head, shoulder and oblique ailments since being taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft—and now finds himself in competition with Daniel Jones for Indy's starting quarterback job.
The Colts will continue the 2025 preseason next Saturday, Aug. 16 against the Green Bay Packers.