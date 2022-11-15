Report: Colts All-Pro Defender Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery

The Indianapolis Colts will have to go the rest of the 2022 season without the heart and soul of their defense.

On Tuesday afternoon, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard underwent successful surgery on his back this morning. The surgery comes after Leonard received several evaluations on his back, has it has kept him out for most of the season to this point.

The injury issues Leonard has been experiencing date back to last season. Leonard battled through ankle and lower leg injuries throughout the 2021 season. It did not hold him back from producing an All-Pro campaign as he racked up 122 tackles, eight forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and four interceptions.

After rest and rehab in the spring did not help, Leonard and the Colts decided that surgery needed to be done. Leonard had a procedure done on his back for the first time in June, which was supposed to also address the issue with his ankle and lower leg. The three-time Pro Bowler missed all of training camp but began practicing when the season started, ultimately making his debut in Week 4.

He suffered a concussion in the first half of his debut game, also breaking his nose, which altogether put him out for the next three weeks. Leonard returned two weeks ago in Week 8 and has been on a "pitch count" in the two games since.

The final straw came when Leonard suffered what head coach Jeff Saturday called a "setback" in practice on Wednesday. After consulting with the Colts' medical staff and his surgeons out in California, the decision was made to have another surgery to clean things up and hopefully fix the issues for good.

"Shaq is an incredible leader for this football team," Saturday said on Monday. "Even being in street clothes (at the game), he is a voice that this group follows, is encouraged by and he has done a fantastic job. I can’t tell you how heartbroken I am for him. I know how much he loves this game and how good he is at this game."

In three games this season, Leonard had 11 tackles, an interception, and a pass breakup. The All-Pro linebacker never seemed like himself and was obviously hindered when he was out on the field.

Expect the Colts to continue to start Bobby Okereke and Zaire Franklin at linebacker. Franklin is second in the NFL in tackles with 97, while Okereke is seventh in the NFL at 86 tackles. The linebackers have played well throughout the season and have picked up the slack with Leonard on the mend.

While it stings that the Colts will not have their defensive leader on the field for the rest of the 2022 season, the surgery was needed for Leonard's long-term health. The Colts signed Leonard to a five-year, $98.5 million contract extension with $52.5 million guaranteed last season. He is a cornerstone for this team, and the Colts want to make sure Leonard is healthy and available for many years to come.

A rough 2022 finally comes to an end for Leonard. Hopefully, this is the last time he will need to go under the knife, and "The Maniac" can return to his All-Pro form in 2023.

