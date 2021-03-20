NFL Reveals Colts' 7-Round Draft Order

The Indianapolis Colts finally know their draft order as it currently stands.

On Friday, the NFL announced the official order for the 2021 NFL Draft, which runs from Thursday, April 29 until Saturday, May 1.

The Colts currently hold six picks: Round 1 (No. 21 overall), Round 2 (No. 54 overall), Round 4 (No. 127 overall), Round 5 (No. 165 overall), Round 6 (No. 206 overall), and Round 7 (No. 248 overall).

They traded away their third-round pick this year (No. 84 overall) to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for quarterback Carson Wentz. They also sent Philadelphia their 2022 second-round pick, which can become a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75% of the Colts' offensive snaps in 2021, or if he plays 70% and the Colts make the playoffs.

For the sake of knowing what kind of player the Colts could find in each spot, here are the last five players selected in their current draft spots from the 2016-20 drafts.

21 — WR Jalen Reagor, S Darnell Savage, IOL Billy Price, LB Jarrad Davis, WR Will Fuller V

54 — DL A.J. Epenesa, CB Lonnie Johnson Jr., S Jessie Bates, LB Raekwon McMillan, CB Mackensie Alexander

127 — DB K'Von Wallace, CB Iman Marshall, OT Rick Leonard, TE Michael Roberts, DB Deiondre' Hall

165 — WR Collin Johnson, ED Joe Jackson, RB Jaylen Samuels, RS Jamal Agnew, WR Tyreek Hill

206 — TE Tyler Davis, WR Kelvin Harmon, OT Matt Pryor, FB Sam Rogers, WR Mike Thomas

248 — K Sam Sloman, OT Joshua Miles, LB Kendall Donnerson, ED Keion Adams, IOL Austin Blythe

With his penchant for trading back and acquiring more draft picks, Colts general manager Chris Ballard almost certainly will attempt to recoup some of what he gave up for Wentz.

The order you see now stands little chance of being the actual order in which the Colts picks when all is said and done.

