Chase Young Injury Rumor FALSE: Washington Commanders Star ‘Wasn’t Even at’ Von Miller Camp

Any Chase Young news comes with the hope that the rehab is right ... and now we know that the rumors are not.
Chase Young is fine.

The false rumor about Chase Young is not fine.

The Washington Commanders moved Chase Young to their reserve/PUP list sidelines him for at least four games, along with understanding that the defensive end might not make his debut in Week 5.

And now comes a false rumor that there is an additional problem. Problem: It’s false.

Via agent Joby Branion: “The from claiming that the Commanders’ Chase Young "reaggravated" his ACL injury while participating in the Von Miller Pass Rush Summit is FALSE. Young wasn't even invited due to his injury status.” 

As the tale went, Young may have suffered a setback in his recovery from a torn ACL by "reaggravated" his knee injury while attending NFL star Miller's camp,

That report comes from an NFL reporter named Mike Jurecki, who is being put on blast by the agent.

Washington team officials also are countering, however, that Young - who spent training camp on the active/PUP list while recovering from reconstructive surgery after tearing his ACL and MCL in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last November - has been under constant supervision by Commanders medical personal. ... and that there are no indications of a "setback.''

Working with the on-the-record information provided by Branion, we are happy to clear the air and offer a clarification on the status of the former Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The Commanders are being cautious with the former No. 2 overall pick and his return, and that should be the expectation, given his potential long-term future with the team. Along with that comes the hope that the rehab is right ... especially now that we know that the rumors are not.

