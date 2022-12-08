Commanders DE Chase Young to Play vs. Giants? Team Not Comfortable Playing Him... Yet

The wait for Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young's return was thought to be a sure thing. After holding the star back for several weeks, Washington's upcoming game against the New York Giants in Week 15 was reportedly earmarked as the return date.

Not so fast.

With Ron Rivera's team currently enjoying the bye week, the Commanders have a little over a week to evaluate Young's condition. Thought to be close to returning to the field, ESPN has given an update on Young's potential return.

"It's a situation to watch, as I'm told Young and the Commanders continue to have ongoing discussions about the right plan for Young's return to play," ESPN writes. "Both sides agree it's best to wait until he's completely 100%, and to this point, they have not felt comfortable putting him back into a game. Will that change in a week and a half? Maybe. But don't be surprised if there's another twist or two in this road before Young is back on the field for Washington."

That is certainly an interesting development. It does seem that Young and the Commanders' medical team are possibly some ways away from agreeing on when the right time is to put him back on the field as it was thought last week, he was in line to return.

Given his standing among the team and how much of a difference-maker Young is, playing the cautious game feels like the right play. After all, Washington's defense is currently conceding just 19.7 points per game (ranks 10th in the league). So, they have done well without him.

But a player of his caliber is always needed, especially with the Commanders chasing a playoff spot. But the team needs to play the long game and make sure that when the player who in his two NFL seasons has been a game-wrecker and totaled double-digit sacks in each is ready to dominate from the outset.

