Commanders Put in Claim on Free Agent O-Lineman; Still Need Help?

Roster-building, NFL people like to tell us, is a "24/7 business.'' Along with that, sometimes even the moves that don't happen tell a story.

So it is with guard Wes Martin - a former player in Washington - who was waived by the New York Giants last week.

It seems that Martin, a Commanders fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was a candidate to come back to D.C. when his name appeared on the waiver wire.

ESPN reports that the Washington Commanders were among the clubs that put in a claim for Martin, the 6-3, 315-pounder who is still just 26 years old.

And it makes sense, given not only his relationship with Washington but also what he did while he was here. The Indiana product actually started 10 games for the club over the 2019-20 seasons before failing to make the final roster in 2021.

Alas, the waiver wire system rewards the worst teams first, so the Jacksonville Jaguars used their top waiver priority (due to their league-worst 3-14 record in 2021) by also putting in a claim on Martin, so they were awarded the rights to the play.

What would Washington have used Martin for? The Commanders feel good about where they are at guard, even with the free agency departure of Pro Bowler Brandon Scherff. As part of the game of Musical Chairs, it is Andrew Norwell who will now be Washington's top guard - as he comes over from Jacksonville, the same place Scherff ended up.

The other Washington guard could be another newly acquired vet in Trai Turner. So Martin in Washington could've meant his service as the backup guard ... and a return not only to D.C. but also to the NFC East, where he was a practice-squadder and spot starter for the New York Giants.

In Jacksonville, Martin could have a shot at playing time opposite Scherff - and Washington will get a first-hand look at it all as Week 1 of the NFL season has the Commanders playing Jacksonville in Landover.

All in all, the chase for Martin suggests Washington isn't done searching for backup O-line help.